Cubs, White Sox spring training report: Latest of Manny Machado sweepstakes

With Manny Machado seemingly nowhere closer to signing with an organization than he was when teams opened camp last week, White Sox manager Renteria is working with the tools he has now.

“I can’t worry about who’s not here,” Renteria told reporters when asked about Machado. “I have been focused on the guys who are here. You make adjustments as those changes occur — if they occur. … We’re trying to make sense of how our roster will look with the guys we do have.”

Renteria practiced what he preached at his first full-squad workout on Monday, making a tweak in the infield. Yoan Moncada, who played second last season, worked exclusively at third during infield drills. Yolmer Sanchez took his place at second and Tim Anderson was at shortstop.

According to The Athletic, the Sox remain a “strong factor” in the race for Machado. The Padres and Phillies are still being viewed as their main competitors, though the Phillies reportedly are offering Bryce Harper a larger deal than the Nationals pitched to him this season.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada fields a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Melky Cabrera during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Cabrera was out on the play. Moncada and pitchers such as Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech have shown potential in the majors. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If the Sox were to come out as the winners of the Machado sweepstakes, there’s an expectation among Sox staffers that he would play at third base with Tim Anderson at shortstop.

What’s that mean for Moncada? Our Daryl Van Schouwen laid it out in today’s story.

Takeaways from Tom Ricketts

Tom Ricketts held a news conference at Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, on Monday and answered a wide range of questions stemming from his father’s leaked emails to the lack of spending this season. Here are some highlights:

On his Joe Ricketts’ racist email exchanges:

“Those aren’t the values our family was raised with. I’ve never heard my father say anything remotely racist. “We know who my father is and we know that he’s not the person that those emails try to make him to be.”

RELATED: Tom Ricketts says Cubs will keep promise, follow plan set by local Muslim group

On collusion among owners:

“I have no idea what’s going on with the free-agent market with respect to the [Bryce] Harper and [Manny] Machado situations, but I don’t think anybody’s colluding with anybody.”

RELATED: Baseball’s labor tensions laid out under storm clouds on one day of Cubs camp

On Cubs’ lack of spending this winter:

“That’s a pretty easy question to answer: We don’t have any more … Unfortunately, you can’t have a high-profile free agent every single year.”

Ricketts on the Cubs’ image:

“We set out almost 10 years ago now to be the best organization in sports, and to do what is right for our fans … And we’ve crushed it. We’ve absolutely executed against all three of those goals.”

RELATED: Can Ricketts family repair damage to well-cultivated public image as Cub owners?

JJ and MJ?

Newly acquired Sox outfielder Jon Jay is wearing No. 45 this season. Why?

Because he’s a die-hard Michael Jordan fan, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

Jay purposely picked his jersey number to match the one His Airness wore 25 years ago when Jordan attempted to make the switch career paths and become a Major League Baseball player.

Sights to See

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What’s trending

Pretty sure I detected a little mist in Jose Abreu’s eyes today when he was asked about this being last yr on contract. He sincerely loves being a White Sox. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 19, 2019

Back page for Tuesday. Our @CST_soxvan reports that the Yoan Moncada to 3rd base experiment has begun, even as Sox await word from Manny Machado. https://t.co/I585x5mesf pic.twitter.com/pFqucpaUVS — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) February 19, 2019

This just in: With Milwaukee's signing of Mike Moustakas, PECOTA has downgraded their projected win total for their projected last-place finish for the Cubs at 79. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 18, 2019

Sox infield at work, Day 1

3B Moncada, Rondon

SS Anderson, L Garcia

2B Sanchez

1B Abreu, Alonso pic.twitter.com/oN3cdyvTS6 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 18, 2019

Press box wag: "Do they have a formula to measure off-field distraction impact?" https://t.co/pGX9owsMbN — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 18, 2019