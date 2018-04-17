Cubs’ Willson Contreras meets Yadi Molina for 1st time since ‘misunderstanding’

Willson Contreras expects for his relationship with Yadier Molina to resume as usual after their "misunderstanding" earlier this year. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said before Tuesday’s game he looked forward to seeing Cards veteran catcher Yadier Molina for the first time since their “misunderstanding” over comments Contreras made to the Sun-Times during Cubs convention.

“We have respect for each other, especially me for him,” said Contreras, who expected to resume the good relationship the two have had over the last year-plus.

Contreras in January talked about wanting to be considered among the best catchers, citing Molina and the Giants’ Buster Posey, saying: “I used to watch a lot of those guys, but now I’m watching myself because I know that I’m going to be better than them. That’s my plan. That’s my [mindset].”

Molina took to Instagram to sent an All-Star photo of himself posing with Posey the the Royals’ Salvador Perez, admonishing the young Cub to show respect.

On Tuesday, Molina, who said he considers Contreras a friend, shrugged it off: “We’re good. We’re all good.”

As for Clint Hurdle …

Contreras, who was folded into Pirates manager Clint Hurdle’s comments about Javy Baez and “respect for the game” last week said the veteran manager was off base if he thinks he or Baez don’t respect the game.

“That caught me by surprise because that was the first time I heard something like that from another team,” said Contreras, who added he routinely tips his hat to the opposing manager and dugout before every game, including Hurdle that night.

He said the disagreement he had with umpire Dan Bellino over a strike call – which Hurdle mentioned – was not disrespectful and that he and Bellino were fine afterward.

“If he thinks that we disrespected baseball and have to have more respect for baseball, then, man, he needs to teach me what,” Contreras said. “Because I think every game we go out there and play our best, and if we do something wrong we have our teammates, and I’m sure that more than one is going to come to me and say what I did wrong. And I will appreciate that, always.

“What he said is going to make me better, for sure. It’s going to motivate me to keep getting better.”

