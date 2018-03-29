Ian Happ anxious to ‘get on base for these guys for real’ as Cubs open in Miami

MIAMI — The Ian Happ Era is upon us.

As expected, the second-year switch-hitter is the Cubs’ leadoff man for Thursday’s early opener against the tanking Marlins — a year after the Cubs opened with another leadoff man (Kyle Schwarber) who had less than a full season of active big-league experience.

If spring training was any indication Happ has a good chance to clear last year’s low leadoff bar.

He’ll take the first at-bat of a season of increased (is that possible?) expectations for the 2016 champs — scheduled to be thrown by right-hander Jose Urena at 11:40 a.m.

“I’m excited to get to the season and start getting on base for these guys for real,” said last week after manager Joe Maddon anointed him the opening leadoff man.

Meanwhile, Jon Lester gets his third opening start in four seasons with the Cubs, looking for a quick start to a rebound season after missing his coveted 200-inning mark last year.

“He’s not satisfied with last year, and I think he’s ready to do something about it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “So I’m really eager to watch him play.”

Thursday’s lineup: