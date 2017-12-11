Ice fishing regulations for public sites: Around Chicago fishing

Ice fishing regulations are mostly the same for the 2017-18 ice-fishing season.

Here are the regulations.

CHICAGO LAGOONS: No ice fishing.

FOREST PRESERVES OF COOK COUNTY: Ice fish at your own risk. Lakes open for ice fishing are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode South only, Bullfrog, Busse main and south (not north pool), Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry east and west, Tampier, Turtlehead and Wampum.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF DuPAGE COUNTY: Ice fish at your own risk. Spring Creek Reservoir is closed to ice fishing. Late-night fishing is allowed at Deep Quarry, but ice fishermen must be out of the preserve by 11 p.m.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF KANE COUNTY Ice fish at your own risk.Ice fishing sites include Grunwald Farms FP, Hampshire South FP (no parking lot), Oakhurst FP and within Paul Wolff Campground.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF WILL COUNTY: No ice fishing.

LAKE COUNTY FOREST PRESERVES: When conditions allow, ice fishing is permitted 6:30 a.m. to sunset at Banana, Independence Grove south bay and Sterling (extended to one hour after sunset week days). Click here for the updates.

MAZONIA STATE FISH AND WILDLIFE AREA: Monster Lake is open year-round; other lakes open after various hunting seasons. Ice fishing at your own risk.

McHENRY COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT: Ice fishing when appropriate (4 inches of clear ice required) at the Hollows (Lake Atwood and West Lake) only.

SILVER SPRINGS SFWA: Ice fish at your own risk.

WOLF LAKE: Ice fish at your own risk.