WATCH: Jay Cutler doesn’t care about Dolphins’ wildcat formation

When it comes to throwing a football, Jay Cutler does it about as well as any quarterback in the NFL. Just don’t ask him to play wide receiver.

The Dolphins have been struggling on offense all season. At one point during Sunday’s game against New Orleans in London, the Dolphins tried to catch the Saints’ defense off guard by running a wildcat formation with Cutler split out wide to the right.

It didn’t fool anyone. It also didn’t help that Cutler stood with his hands on his hips and never moved after the ball was snapped. It’s tough for any team to play 10 on 11.

Jay Cutler heading out wide in the wildcat like "dooooooooon't caaaaaaaaare." pic.twitter.com/8lLZY3egqQ — The Ten-Yard Line (@TheTenYardLine) October 1, 2017

Though he completed 20 of 28 passes, Cutler was sacked four times and threw an interception in the end zone in the 20-0 loss to the Saints.

As expected, the internet had fun with Cutler’s attitude:

“I warned them about running the wildcat with me” pic.twitter.com/GuvpI9nG1A — Captain MOAB (@freewillyy22) October 1, 2017