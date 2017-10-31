John Fox: Bears haven’t seriously discussed Kevin White coming off IR

Kevin White is eligible to return to the Bears from injured reserve starting next week.

Judging by the sling on his left arm, the wide receiver won’t.

“We haven’t really discussed seriously at this point about if he can come back, or when,” coach John Fox said Tuesday. “But he’s eligible.”

White broke his left shoulder blade in the Bears’ home opener. He’s attended meetings and spent time with his teammates inside Halas Hall.

Kevin White is on injured reserve. (AP)

“I think those things are important,” Fox said. “Even watching other people do it, even though it’s not your experience, I think you can learn from other people’s mistakes. Or you can learn just by watching and getting a better understanding.”

Each NFL team can activate two players off injured reserve after eight weeks away. The Bears have nine players on IR, not counting Zach Miller’s inevitable move to the list. Of those, wide receiver Cam Meredith (torn ACL) and outside linebacker Willie Young (outside linebacker) are considered lost for the season. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman (pec) was suspended 10 games Monday for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

That leaves safety Quintin Demps (broken forearm) and safety/cornerback Deiondre Hall as the team’s most likely returners. Hall, who began the season on IR, can return this week.