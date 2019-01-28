Jonathan Toews believes Alex DeBrincat could be ‘future leader of a hockey club’

It’s not a fluke that Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat is having a better season this time around than his breakout rookie campaign.

While some young players fall victim to the sophomore slump, DeBrincat has continued make a name for himself. And star Jonathan Toews has taken notice.

“He had a great rookie season last year,” Toews said. “A lot of guys take dips after that and they don’t really realize all the things that went right for them but he’s out there working, paying the price and just improving his game and there’s no coincidence that he’s doing as well as he is right now.”

DeBrincat’s work ethic — which is driven by his devotion to improve his game — is just one of the many reasons Toews believes the 21-year-old could be a “future leader of a hockey club.”

Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his second goal of the game with Patrick Kane #88, who had the assist, against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on January 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

“He’s one of those guys … coming in with the talent but also has the desire to want to get better every single day,” Toews said. “That’s the number one quality to look for in a teammate.”

That’s some pretty high praise from the captain, who’s not alone in his beliefs about DeBrincat.

Coach Jeremy Colliton agreed with Toews and believes that’s part of the reason he’s continued to get better.

“You see every day he’s out there at practice, pre-game skate, he’s working on his game and loves doing it, loves scoring goals, has that hunger around the net,” Colliton said. “He’s got that weapon — his shot, his release is fantastic.”

Last season, DeBrincat more than than exceeded the Hawks’ expectations as a rookie. He led the team in goals with 28 and tied for second in points with 52. This season, he’s scored 25 goals and posted 18 assists in 51 games.

And DeBrincat seems to only be heating up. Leading into the Hawks’ much-needed nine-day break, he scored seven goals and had 10 points in the last 10 games.

DeBrincat has done a good job handling success at a young age. He gave credit to Toews and Patrick Kane for helping him with that. The two, DeBrincat said, have been the most influential players in the locker room and gave him tips on how to manage the pressures of the NHL at such a young age.

Their biggest piece of advice?

“Just keep having fun,” DeBrincat said. “A lot of the times it can feel like the world is crashing down on you, but you’re still playing the game you love and you’re still trying to have fun with it. So I think that’s the big thing I try to push to do.”

Though Toews remembered another bit of advice he gave DeBrincat.

“I said, ‘Pass me the puck on the power-play,’ that’s about it.” Toews said, giving DeBrincat a side eye and smirk.

All jokes aside, Toews believes DeBrincat has a bright future. And DeBrincat said he’s just getting started.

“When you reach the NHL, it’s really your dream coming true,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of work to do with anyone in the league. There’s always getting better, and there’s always contributing more.

“So yeah, it’s been fun. But still a lot of things to go.”