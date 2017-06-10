Man on the move: What Mitch Trubisky can provide the Bears’ receivers

When Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shook off would-be sackers and scrambled, receiver Markus Wheaton took off down the field.

“Big Ben” wanted the “big ball,” Wheaton explained.

“You don’t see too often where we’re coming back down to get a ball,” said Wheaton, who spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. “He has a huge arm and he loves to the throw the deep ball. So when he did scramble, we went deep.”

The best quarterbacks are able to buy time for themselves and their offenses. It’s why Wheaton and the Bears’ receivers are excited about rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s first start.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. (AP)

Bears players will never disparage former starter Mike Glennon. He’s too a good teammate to do that. He’s still too liked in the locker room.

But everyone knows that Trubisky changes the complexion of the offense because of his athleticism and mobility. Those traits will help the receivers nearly as much his accuracy and anticipation.

Overall, Trubisky’s scrambling ability adds a completely new dimension to the offense. Glennon simply never was a threat to run.

“Once [Trubisky] starts to scramble, a whole new play begins,” Wheaton said. “It essentially turns into two plays rather than one. That just opens up more opportunities.

“Instead of, if something’s not there and [he’s] throwing it away or getting sacked, now he can scramble and another play begins. It’s just more opportunity for everybody.”

The opportunities are a learning experience, too. Wheaton knew what Roethlisberger liked to do. Time will tell what works best for Trubisky, who is making his first start Monday night against the Vikings.

“Exactly,” Wheaton said. “With Mitch, it’s more about getting open. If he’s rolling right, roll with him. If you’re deep, come down. If you’re down, find a hole deep. Basic scramble rules.”

Trubisky’s athleticism also improves the Bears’ play-action options. It allows for not only more bootlegs and sprint-outs to be called, but those plays also cab be executed at a faster pace. All of it helps receivers gain separation.

Despite the establishment of backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen behind a capable offensive line, the Bears struggled on play-action plays with Glennon.

According to Pro Football Focus’ analysis, the Bears ran play-action plays on 12.8 percent of their drop backs for Glennon. It was the third-lowest rate among all quarterbacks after four weeks.

On those 19 play-action drop backs, Glennon completed 9 of 16 passes for 67 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also was sacked three times.

Play fakes seemed to complicate matters for the offense. According to PFF, Glennon was pressured on 47.4 percent of his play-action drop backs as compared to 36.2 percent on other pass plays.

Trubisky’s athleticism, though, is thought to be a cure for what ails the Bears on play action. He can do more — and faster. In the preseason, Trubisky completed 9 of 10 passes on play action for 113 yards and touchdown.

“Typically, when [quarterbacks] are moving, the play can develop longer,” Viking coach Mike Zimmer said. “So it gives [receivers] a chance to get open with unorthodox routes, [which] I guess is the best way to say it.”

And then, the Vikings have to account for Trubisky as a scrambler.

“[A receiver] runs an out, and then he sees the quarterback scrambling,” Zimmer said. “[The receiver] heads to the post, or comes back to the football, or runs back to the inside to where the quarterback is scrambling. So, yeah, it makes it more difficult for the defense.”

The Bears know that, though they’re trying their best not to say it right now.

“At a point, definitely, his athletic ability will go into the game plan,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “Each week, it will continue to grow as we get to know him a little bit better and how he fits with his teammates. We’re going to let him use his ability.”