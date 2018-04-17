Matt Nagy defends Cam Meredith decision, says Bears’ WR depth ‘could improve’

New coach Matt Nagy defended the Bears’ decision to let Cam Meredith leave for the Saints, even as he admitted the team should add another receiver.

“The depth right now could improve — that’s the obvious answer,” Nagy said Tuesday, nine days before the start of the NFL draft. “But again, you have guys in this room, you say today there are guys who are there and you don’t want to slight them. You have to give them every opportunity.

“What we’ll do – what (general manager) Ryan (Pace) and I will do, we’ll talk to the staff and figure out which direction we want to go. But you really can’t have enough wide receivers.”

The Bears decided not to keep Meredith, letting him sign a two-year deal with the Saints worth $5.4 million guaranteed on Wednesday rather than matching the offer. Pace and Nagy met with Meredith to tell him the news, and the coach said they departed on good terms.

Cam Meredith was one of the Bears' top receivers in 2016. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

“His biggest question mark is of his injury with his knee,” Nagy said of Meredith, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament and partially tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the Bears’ third preseason game last year. “That’s the No. 1 thing. You’ve got to see where you’re at with that. And then you’ve got to go into the fit and where he’s at and different things.”