2018 MLB Draft full schedule for all 40 rounds

The 2018 MLB Draft will be held over the next three days at the league’s network headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey. Over 1,000 prospects, including many of the top college players in the country, will hear their names announced throughout 40 rounds of selections.

The draft opens Monday with the first and second rounds, which are padded with compensation and competitive balance picks. As a result, there will be a total of 78 picks to be announced on Day 1, highlighted by the Tigers’ first overall selection. The Giants, Phillies, White Sox and Reds round out the top five.

Following the standard first round, there are five compensation picks, then an eight-pick competitive balance round designed to give extra picks to small-market teams. The second round starts with the No. 44 pick, then there’s another series of competitive balance and compensation picks following that round.

The complete order for all 40 rounds of the draft can be found here.

Day 2 of the draft starts at noon CT Tuesday and covers Rounds 3-10. Day 3 kicks into overdrive as teams cover Rounds 11-40 in a busy day starting at 11 a.m. CT.

The first round of the draft can be watched live on MLB Network, while coverage of all 40 rounds can be found on MLB.com.

2018 MLB Draft schedule

All times CT

Monday

Rounds: 1-2, competitive balance

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.com

Tuesday

Rounds: 3-10

Time: Noon

Live stream: MLB.com

Wednesday

Rounds: 11-40

Time: 11 a.m.

Live stream: MLB.com