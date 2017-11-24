NFL Week 12 predictions: Bears at Eagles

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Eagles in Week 12:

RELATED STORIES

Season over: Bears OLB Leonard Floyd heads to injured reserve

New Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ familiar mentor: Robbie Gould

RICK MORRISSEY

Eagles, 35-10: This has the feel of a game that’s going to snowball on the reeling Bears. The goal should be to get Mitch Trubisky out of Philly with his body and confidence halfway intact. Nothing else. Season: 6-4.

RICK TELANDER

Eagles, 28-20: This seems like a nasty rout in the making, but the Bears never do quite what you expect them to. In fact, if I weren’t tired of swimming upstream with this “transitioning” club, I’d be tempted to pick them in an upset. Nope. Season: 4-6.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass Sunday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

ADAM L. JAHNS

Eagles, 28-20: The Bears will keep the game close; they always do. But any feel-good vibes of covering a 13 ½-point spread against the Eagles — who lead the NFL in points scored per game and are third in total yards – should be couched. Being close has amounted to a 3-7 record this season. Season: 5-5.

PATRICK FINLEY

Eagles, 27-13: The Eagles are the best team the Bears have played all season, and they’re at home. The only question is whether you can get up from the couch to buy a Christmas tree at halftime or whether they’ll keep it competitive until the fourth quarter. I’m guessing the former. Season: 5-5.

MARK POTASH

Eagles, 31-13: The Bears were disappointed to not get over the hump in losses to the Packers and Lions. But if they can just get to the hump in this one, it might be considered progress at this point.Season: 4-6.