Some “pain” then gain for Cubs’ Yu Darvish during “positive” day of throwing

ST. LOUIS – Cubs starter Yu Darvish said he overcame “pain” near his elbow early in a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday but adjusted his delivery and felt fine the rest of the session and when playing catch afterward.

He and team officials say they were encouraged by the results overall Friday even though there is nothing close to an estimated timeline yet for the return to the rotation of the $126 million right-hander, who has not pitched since May.

Darvish, who threw 23 pitches in the second bullpen session since a setback with the surgically repaired elbow last month, said he has “no worries” about the pain he experienced the first 10 pitches when he reached back to start his delivery.

“It’s not to a point where everyone’s all worried,” Darvish said with the help of an interpreter. “I just wanted to let you know that. To me, personally, I’m not worried that much.”

Darvish plays catch last week at Wrigley Field.

Darvish said he felt lesser “discomfort” at times during his 16-pitch session three days earlier. But he sounded optimistic about his progress and said he looked forward to Saturday and scheduling his next step in the rehab process.

Team president Theo Epstein cautioned against parsing words and descriptions from Darvish, especially with the third-party assistance in the process.

“I think the bottom line is it was a very positive day,” Epstein said. “He felt good. He was sort of making some adjustments trying to get his feel back for his arm action as he went, and I think he got through a little bit of discomfort and ended up feeling really good and throwing more afterward.”

“I’m not telling you what’s fake news and what’s real news,” Epstein added with a smile. “I’m not going to go there in this day and age. But I think because of the language barrier, the nature of how he communicates with the media, sometimes it’s better to look at the overall. It’s a really positive day.”