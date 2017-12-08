Pernell McPhee injured again — will Ryan Pace learn from this mistake?

Pernell McPhee came to the Bears as a big-ticket free agent in 2015 representing all the fresh hope of the Ryan Pace era. He was the supporting player producing in the shadows with the Ravens who would blossom into a pass-rushing star as a marquee player with the Bears. It sounded good at the time.

Three years later, McPhee seems destined to leave Chicago with a legacy that presents a much bigger challenge for Pace — can the young GM learn from his mistakes? If the Ravens — who have a pretty good record of identifying and developing defensive playmakers over the years under GM Ozzie Newsome — were letting a player with that much potential go, there might be a reason.

There was, and it wasn’t a big secret. Despite all of McPhee’s potential, the 6-3, 273-pound outside linebacker was considered a health risk who was susceptible to the wear-and-tear of a 16-game NFL season. And that’s how it has played out.

In 2015, McPhee wore down in the second half — missing two games and playing just 35.3 percent of the defensive snaps after playing 80.5 percent of the snaps in the first half. In 2016, McPhee missed the first six games while recovering from offseason knee surgery related to his 2015 demise.

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee tackles Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the Bears 31-3 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26. (Michael Perez/AP)

And this season, he predictably has worn down as injuries to Willie Young and Leonard Floyd necessitated higher snap counts. After suffering a shoulder injury that limited him to seven snaps against the 49ers last week, McPhee is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. That means he’s out. And it’s very likely that his season and his Bears career is over. His “dead-cap” number on his five-year, $38.75 million contract drops to $1 million next season — an affordable hit to drop a player they can’t count on.

The only other solution is to find a way to manage McPhee’s season so he doesn’t break down. Is that even possible?

“That’s a good question. I think it’s a fair question,” Bears coach John Fox said. “But it’s hard to manage football reps, unless you just put him in bubble wrap. [But] football is not that kind of game. And it’s not that kind of game at his position. That’s tough.”

It’s tougher for some than others. The Ravens seemed to manage McPhee more efficiently in his formative years. After McPhee was slowed by a thigh and knee injuries in 2012 after averaging 54 snaps in the first six games, his snap counts dropped precipitously — 19 a game in 2013 and 32 a game in 2014, when he had 7 1/2 sacks and became an enticing free agent. He played 16 games in both seasons, but the snap counts told the tale.

The Bears bit, but didn’t heed the red flag. McPhee averaged 51 snaps in his first eight games with the Bears in 2015 — and had five sacks in a five-game span — before pulling himself out late in a victory over the Chargers because of a knee injury. That was the beginning of the end. McPhee has nine sacks in the Bears’ 36 games since that game — four in 12 games this season.

At the end of last season, Pace refuted the notion that he wasn’t getting his money’s worth from McPhee with a ringing endorsement. “There might not be a player I’m more proud of than Pernell and the way he’s responded from this injury,” Pace said. “Pernell is a leader and I think he’s going to get healthier and healthier.”

It’ll be interesting to see if he changes his tune this time around, because with free-agent misjudgments piling up, Pace needs to learn from his mistakes. Acknowledging them is the first step.

