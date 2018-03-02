Renteria considering Moncada as White Sox leadoff man

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A game started by Clayton Kershaw, even on March 2, calls for everyone to be at his best.

Perhaps that’s why the White Sox had planned to feature – before shortstop Tim Anderson was scratched due to a personal matter — what could be their opening day lineup against Kershaw and the Dodgers Friday.

There was one interesting wrinkle at the top – second baseman Yoan Moncada, who figures to get some extended time there as manager Rick Renteria considers the switch-hitter as a leadoff man.

“We’re exploring the possibility,’’ said Renteria, who had a sit-down with Moncada to discuss the role. “He’s a high on-base guy he’s a guy we can maybe slot in that role.’’

Yoan Moncada pops one up during a Cactus League game last week. (AP)

Renteria has been touting Moncada, who batted in five lineup spots his rookie season but not first, as a middle of the order hitter.

“He likes the leadoff role,’’ Renteria said. “He likes hitting second. He gives me another option. If I can find somebody who is comfortable in that situation and if he can manage that maybe we found a guy we can use effectively in that role.’’

The No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball in 2017, Moncada batted .231/.338/.412 with eight homers, 22 RBI and 29 walks in 54 games after getting called up July 19. Over his last 21 games he batted .299 with an .882 OPS.

Moncada batted second 34 times, fourth three times, fifth six times and seventh twice but never first.

“We’ll see how it develops,’’ Renteria said.

Against the Dodgers Friday, it was working fine. Moncada walked twice in his first three plate appearances and scored twice.

Here’s how Renteria lined his team up Friday. Moncada 2B, Leury Garcia (for scratched Tim Anderson), Jose Abreu 1B, Avisail Garcia RF, Matt Davidson DH, Welington Castillo C, Nicky Delmonico LF, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Adam Engel CF.

Engel is not a lock to open the season in center. He covered center field with speed, range and highlight plays but produced a .166/.235/.282 hitting line.

Engel homered in the third inning against Tom Koehler before Koehler left with an injury, his secondh hit of the spring.

The Sox are also giving Ryan Cordell, acquired from the Brewers in the Anthony Swarzak trade, a look in center and have outfield-infield utility man Leury Garcia if necessary.

NOTES: Outfielder Eloy Jimenez has patella tendinitis in his left knee, manager Rick Renteria said, and will be sidelined from activity for at least two days as he takes an anti-inflammatory that “hopefully that will take effect in the next couple of days,” Renteria said.

“It’s something he can play with, something he can work through. Hopefully we’ll see how he’s progressing over the next couple of days with the medication and get him out there working again.”

Rranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Jimenez hasn’t played since the spring opener Friday.

Asked if expects to see Jimenez play again this spring, Renteria said, “I hope so, yes.”

*Right-hander Gregory Infante (shoulder), who appeared in 52 games in relief posting a 3.13 ERA last season, hasn’t pitched in a game yet but will throw a bullpen Sunday or Monday, he said.