Clint Sands sent this note on the two late-night events at Shabbona Lake. The first is just eight days away on Jan. 13.
I would emphasize the note about being off the lake by 9:30 p.m. and out of the park by 10 p.m.
It is cool to do the night ice fishing on a body of public water as distinctive and varied as Shabbona.
Here’s the word from Sands:
Dale,Here is the information for night ice fishing on Shabbona Lake.On Saturday Jan 13th and Saturday Feb 3rd 2018 Shabbona Lake State Park will be extending it hours. Hours for these two days and these two days only will be 8 am to 10 pm.You must be OFF THE ICE at 9:30 pm and out of the park by 10 pm. It is extremely important that everyone follow the hours. You will be ticketed if you are on the ice later than 9:30 pm or not out of the park by 10 pm.Shabbona Lakeside Bait, Tackle and Ice Fishing Equipment Rental will have extended hours on these dates to accommodate the fisherman. They will be open from 8am to 7pm.