Simulated game pushed back a day as rehab assignment looms for Cubs’ Yu Darvish

As expected, Yu Darvish’s simulated game/live batting practice session was pushed back a day because of the rainout that created a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

The bigger question involves whether Darvish, who has been sidelined the last four weeks with a triceps injury, could be ready a minor-league rehab start as his next step, barring a setback with Wednesday’s session.

“We’ll wait until the next day and ready how he’s feeling and then make the next part of the plan,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’re really taking this piece by piece. It’s not etched in anything. It’s not even written in pencil.”

Given how well the Cubs are playing since Darvish went on the disabled last month and how big their plans are for the stretch run and October, they seem more likely to give the $126 million starter extra time, if anything.

Will Darvish be scheduled for his minor-league rehab assignment after Wednesday's simulated game? Who knows?

That likely would mean at last one more simulated game.

“If we do this right, right now, we’re going to benefit in the latter part of the season,” Maddon said. “It’s June. I want us to be really, really good in August and September. I want us to be really good. I want us to be fresh. I want us to be playing the game as good as we possibly can play the game and have everybody available.

“So the last two months to me is gold – and then after that what happens in the postseason, of course.”