Suns finalizing deal for Bledsoe after ‘I don’t wanna be here’ tweet

The Suns are finalizing a deal to send Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks, according to ESPN. | Matt York/Associated Press

Guard Eric Bledsoe could soon find himself out of Phoenix and sporting a Bucks uniform.

The Suns and Bucks are finalizing a deal to send Bledsoe to Milwaukee in exchange for center Greg Monroe, a protected 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick, according to ESPN.

After the team reached an agreement on deal’s terms late Monday, Bledsoe and Monroe, both 27, were spending Tuesday morning finalizing medical evaluations before the trade is formalized, according to ESPN.

This deal comes after Bledsoe tweeted, “I don’t wanna be here.” General manager Ryan McDonough took the tweet to heart and sent him home on Oct. 23 despite Bledsoe later explaining that the tweet was referencing him wanting to leave a hair salon.

The Bucks play Cleveland on Tuesday night and Bledsoe is not expected play. Sources told ESPN that Bledsoe will meet the Bucks in San Antonio on Wednesday as they play the Spurs on Friday.

Bledsoe is coming off of a career season despite the Suns (24-58) finishing with the worst record in the Western Conference. He averaged career highs in points (21.1), assists (6.3) and rebounds (4.8) last season.

Monroe has been restricted to just five games this season and hasn’t played since Oct. 26 because of a left calf strain.

Monroe averaged 15.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Detroit and Milwaukee from 2011-12 through 2015-16.