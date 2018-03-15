The Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg is all in on the Ramblers and coach Porter Moser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Between game-planning for the Grizzlies and dealing with a hotel that didn’t carry TruTV, Fred Hoiberg still found a way to watch Loyola continue to grab the city’s hearts on Thursday afternoon.

“We didn’t get TruTV in the hotel unfortunately, but I was following it on my phone and was able to see that last shot,’’ the Bulls coach said of the Donte Ingram buzzer-beater. “It was obviously unbelievable, such an exciting moment. I love how the city has rallied around that team. It’s such a great time of year for them to advance. They’re a very confident team right now.’’

Hoiberg knows a little something about this time of year, coaching Iowa State to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Sweet 16 in the 2013-14 season.

Growing up in Ames, Iowa, he also knows what life is like in a college town, and appreciated the way Chicago is getting a taste of that right now with the Ramblers.

“I think it’s really cool, especially when you have a double-digit seed,’’ Hoiberg said. “They’re going to be the underdog moving forward. When you look back on this tournament, hopefully it’s something that people talk about as being the Cinderella story of the tournament for this year.

“It’s a fun group of guys to root for. I was able to watch some of their conference tournament. I’ve gotten to know [coach] Porter Moser over the last few months. He’s such a good person. And he’s doing a great job with that team. To get them in the tournament, I think it was the first win in 33 years. It’s an exciting time.’’

Worth watching

With Lauri Markkanen again sidelined with back spasms, Noah Vonleh was given his second straight start, as Hoiberg admitted that the rest of the season is important for the 6-foot-9 power forward.

The Bulls have to make a decision on Vonleh this offseason, and want to see if he has staying power.

“It’s an important stretch for him, he understands that, but we’ve really liked what we’ve seen,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s obviously been a small sample size, and as he continues to get more minutes and his role increases we’ll learn a lot. We’ve liked what we’ve seen as far as big strong body, really good rebounder, a guy that can knock down shots, and he had a couple really nice attacks at the basket.’’

Not happening

Considering Markkanen has now had setbacks with his back three times since the summer, Hoiberg was asked on Thursday why not just shut the rookie down for the remainder of the season, especially with there being a big enough sample size on him.

“I hear ya, but again if he’s healthy we still want to see the lineup with he, Kris [Dunn] and Zach [LaVine], especially to see what we have with that lineup,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll continue to evaluate him. We’ll take a cautious approach, there’s no doubt about that.’’