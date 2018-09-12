Tough loss to Brewers? Now season gets really tough for Cubs

The Cubs and the Brewers are finally done playing this season.

But make no mistake: Neither of the top contenders in the National League Central is done with the other.

After one more nine-inning fistfight against the Brewers on Wednesday night, the Cubs had a 5-1 loss and another lost series to show for their final meeting of the year against the Brewers — the Cubs clinging to a one-game lead in the division.

As tough as that series looked, with Wednesday’s a one-run game until the ninth, it only gets tougher for the Cubs from here — as they continue their 30-day stretch without a day off Thursday with a one-day round trip to Washington for a makeup game.

Almora pumps his fist after a diving catch to rob Moustakas in the sixth. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

They’re 13-9 so far in that stretch, with losses in four of their last five games — and six of nine since they owned a season-high five-game lead in the division Sept. 2.

The one-night stand in D.C. is just the start of a 17-game fight for their October lives – a stretch that includes a three-day trip to Arizona starting Monday, a three-game finishing series against the Cardinals at home and a lone, compromised day off in between when they arrive back in Chicago at 5 a.m. following the Arizona trip.

“No excuses,” said manager Joe Maddon, who nonetheless has acknowledged repeatedly how grueling this month has become for the Cubs.

It promises to be the most compelling finish for the Cubs since their four-year competitive window began with Maddon’s first year in Chicago in 2015.

Pressure? Anxiety? At least a different vibe this time around?

“Nothing changes,” said center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who spent much of Wednesday night filling a defensive highlight reel against Travis Shaw, Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas.

“There’s a few more cameras, a lot more media people,” Almora said. “But it’s got that good feel, that feel of playoff baseball. And that’s what we play for. That’s where we want to be; we want to be in this situation where we’re competing for a World Series.”

They’ll have the Brewers – and possibly the third-place Cardinals – to contend with in the division before they get too far into that late-October thought process.

After winning eight of the first nine against the Brewers this season, the Cubs lost seven of the final 10 meetings. They haven’t won a series against Milwaukee since April.

“It’s been outstanding all year actually,” Maddon said. “We kind of got them a little bit early, but I knew that was not going to sustain itself. They made themselves better during the season. They added some really strong acquisitions. …

“So none of this is surprising,” Maddon added. “I’ve been talking about it all year. I’ve had a lot of respect for them all year. And even starting last year, I thought they were starting to ascend a bit, too.”

Whether the Cubs can stave off the Brewers’ charge the rest of the way is going to be all about taking care of business against the Reds, Pirates, Diamondbacks, White Sox and Cardinals — and a lot of scoreboard watching.

“It’s a totally different mindset being in first and chasing,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “So we have to do everything we can to stay in first.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks did his part for five innings of navigating traffic and allowing just two runs.

He played from behind almost from the first batter of the game when Curtis Granderson hit what at first appeared to be a home run to center – before a review determined that the ball bounced off the yellow rope (twice) and was ruled a triple.

Two batters later Lorenzo Cain singled home Granderson for a 1-0 lead.

Three consecutive one-out singles in the third off Hendricks loaded the bases for the Brewers before Shaw lined out to Almora for a sacrifice and 2-0 lead.

The Cubs got one back in the fifth, after Brewers starter Chase Anderson had been lifted for a pinch hitter following four scoreless innings.

Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella’s leadoff infield single went for a three-base play when shortstop Hernan Perez cut off a slow roller on the right-side shift, then threw it into the camera well near the Brewers dugout.

Two outs later, La Stella was still at third – until Kris Bryant doubled off the center field wall to drive him home.

It remained a one-run game until the Brewers scored three in a ninth inning that included four pitching changes for the Cubs.