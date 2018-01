WATCH: An ending to remember in Maine South-Evanston basketball game

Endings of basketball games don’t come more improbable than the one that occurred Friday night in Evanston.

Blake Peters, an Evanston freshman, grabbed a rebound of a missed free throw and heaved a nearly fullcourt shot that miraculously went in to give the Wildkits a 45-44 victory over Maine South.

Here’s the video from the Evanston Township Athletics Twitter account: