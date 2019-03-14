White Sox beat Dodgers despite rough fourth inning

Manny Banuelos #58 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the spring game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

White Sox 10, Dodgers 7

Manny Banuelos’ ‘bittersweet’ outing

In his fourth start of Cactus League play, White Sox left-hander Manny Banuelos looked strong in his first three innings, allowing only two hits while fanning four batters.

But things took a turn for the worst.

Banuelos gave up back-to-back home runs — a two-run shot to right field and then a solo hit to left — before he was replaced by right-hander Mauricio Cabrera.

“It was just a bad pitch and things went wrong,” Banuelos said through a translator. “I know I can do better.”

Banuelos, whom the Sox acquired in a November trade with the Dodgers for minor-league infielder Justin Yurchak, finished his outing after 3⅓ innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs, while walking one batter and striking out five.

Banuelos, who celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday, called his outing “bittersweet.”

“My goal was to beat that team and get a win,” Banuelos said in english. “Now my birthday is kind of sad. But I can’t wait for my next outing.”

Anderson’s errors

Shortstops Tim Anderson’s defense looked like it had improved this spring. That was until he fell back to his old ways against the Dodgers.

Anderson, who said he wanted to be the guy pitchers “want to have behind them” after he committed 20 errors last season, had three errors in the fourth inning.

Doesn’t even matter

The Sox made up for Anderson and Banuelos’ mistakes in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers threw five wild pitches, walked four batters and allowed five hits. The result? An eight-run inning for the Sox.

On Deck

The Sox are off Thursday and return to action on Friday.

Sox vs. Cubs, Glendale, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Lucas Giolito vs. Cole Hamels.