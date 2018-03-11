White Sox’ Delmonico leaves game with left shoulder injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left fielder Nicky Delmonico left the White Sox’ Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks Sunday with an injured left shoulder after colliding in the outfield with shortstop Tyler Saladino.

The Sox announced Delmonico had a left shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation of the shoulder joint.

Delmonico is projected to be the Sox opening day left fielder. He batted .262 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 43 games last season and was batting .286 going into Sunday.

Running in and toward the line, Delmonico’s left arm, which was extended upward, caught the brunt of the collison with Saladino, who stayed in the game but later was replaced for concussion protocol.

Nicky Delmonico. (APP

Delmonico, playing the outfield regularly for the first time in his career, has struggled with at least two fly balls in the bright sun fields in Arizona. He also made a leaping catch above the fence to save a homer.

The Sox have had problems on fly balls and pop-ups at various times this spring. After a mistake-filled game in Surprise last week, manager Rick Renteria ran the team through pop-up drills the following day in response.

The Sox have had numerous injuries this spring, including a season ending ruptured Achillies for Jake Burger and sprained thumb ligament for Luis Robert.