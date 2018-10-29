White Sox pick up option on Nate Jones, decline on James Shields

The White Sox exercised their $4.65 million club option on right-hander Nate Jones and declined their $16 million option on righty James Shields, opting instead to exercise a $2 million buyout.

Jones, 32, went 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA over 30 innings pitched, recording five saves and eight holds in 33 relief appearances in 2018. He was limited to 33 games by a pronator muscle strain in his right arm, and despite his level of success when healthy and featuring his upper 90s fastball after his return, his history of injury woes made his status with the Sox for 2019 somewhat uncertain.

The Sox hold club options for 2020 ($5.15 million) and 2021 ($6 million) on Jones.

Shields, 36, went 7-16 with a 4.53 ERA over 204 2/3 innings with 154 strikeouts and 19 quality starts over 34 appearances (33 starts) in 2018. He tied for third in the American League in innings, reaching 200 for the 10th time in his career. At $16 million, however, the Sox were not expected to pick up the option, although it’s possible he could work out a new deal with the team.



Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Nate Jones throws to the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of game 1 of a doubleheader baseball game Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Minneapolis. As a makeup game from Jackie Robinson Day, all players and coaches wear 42. The Twins won 4-2 and Jones took the loss. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) ORG XMIT: MNBK114

The Sox also reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 60-day disabled list, adding him to the 40-man roster. With Kopech out for the entire season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, the Sox will look to the free agent market for starting pitching.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster is at 34.