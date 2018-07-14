White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada injured on pickoff play against Royals

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada left Saturday’s game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field with a bruised right knee.

Moncada collided with baserunner Paulo Orlando at second base on a fifth-inning pickoff attempt by Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez. Orlando’s left knee collided with Moncada’s right leg. Moncada also appeared to be hit by the baseball near his knee. He was down on the field for more than two minutes after the play and rubbed the inside of his knee before limping off the field.

X-rays taken during the game were negative, according to the Sox. Moncada’s status is day-to-day.