White Sox set to face Rays… and weather

White Sox manager Rick Renteria had a simple piece of advice for his players before Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Stay warm,” Renteria said.

Thanks to the unseasonably wintry conditions, Monday’s game was moved on Friday from a 7:10 pm to 1:10 pm start, before getting shifted back to 1:30. About 3 1/2 hours before the first pitch, the playing surface at Guaranteed Rate Field was blanketed in snow.

But by noon, the field had been mostly cleared of snow by Roger Bossard and his grounds crew, apparently allowing the game to be played.

Monday's White Sox game was played despite wintry conditions. | Brian Sandalow, Sun-Times

"Both sides are gonna be playing in the same (conditions) so I think it's just a matter of making sure that you're focused and continue to put yourself in the best position possible to do what you have to do while you're out there and actually just stay moving and do what you can," Renteria said. "All of us I think at some point in time have played in weather like this. It's an uncomfortable feeling, but it's kind of a little bit mind over matter."

Tim Anderson – a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native – had mixed emotions about playing in Monday’s conditions.

He expected the wind to be in his eyes and for at-bats to be tougher. However, he also knows that days like Monday are part of the deal for Chicago players, and as an Alabama native, was still enjoying the novelty of this weather.

“I come from Alabama. We don’t see snow,” Anderson said. “I think it’s pretty cool to wake up and see snow. Snow’s like rain here. In Alabama, you don’t see snow.”

Somebody running the scoreboard has a sense of humor. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fKll1CPDQU — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) April 9, 2018

You also don’t see it too often on baseball fields, even with the season starting earlier this year. Renteria’s concern was about whether players would be able to put their spikes into the ground and get a solid footing, though he was confident in the field’s safety and the man in charge of the playing surface.

“I think Roger’s done a great job of getting the field ready. I don’t see him having any problems,” Renteria said. “I spoke to him this morning. He said, ‘Don’t worry what it looks like right now. We’ll be able to get that game in.’”

To succeed in a game like Monday’s, Renteria preached keeping it simple.

“You just try to keep your hands moist so you can get a grip on the ball. You keep blowing on your hands, make sure they stay as pliable as possible and try to get as good a grip as you possibly can,” Renteria said. “You have to fundamentally do everything as soundly as possible.”