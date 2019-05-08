With other news dominating, Fire beat New England

Oh yeah, the Fire had a game Wednesday night.

With all the talk of Soldier Field and leases and potential new names, the Fire returned home for the first time after a three-game road swing. That trip had positives such as an improved defense holding powerful Los Angeles Football Club in a scoreless draw, and negatives like zero wins and the same number of goals.

“Though the record may not say so, we remain confident in the current team and (while) we’re unsatisfied with the record, we still believe that we’re trending in the right way,” president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said before Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the New England Revolution. “The quality of competition and the spirit within the team is the best in my four years here.”

That will be proven one way or another in the coming months. What was clear entering Wednesday was the Fire’s need for goals and wins. They came into the game 2-4-4 and scoreless since the 80th minute of their April 20 win over Colorado.

The Revolution figured to be an opportunity for the Fire. They had allowed 13 goals over their past three games and entered with a -14 goal differential.

For at least one night, the Fire looked like a team capable of taking advantage of chances against bad teams.

In what could be one of the final MLS games at SeatGeek Stadium, Nemanja Nikolic scored twice in the first half and the Fire were actually unlucky not to lead by more than 2-0 after 45 minutes. Nikolic’s first goal, a header in the 28th minute off a Nicolas Gaitan free kick, broke the Fire’s 308-minute scoreless drought. Nikolic scored again off a corner kick in the 41st, doubling the lead.

Brandt Bronico, whose new contract through 2020 with club options in 2021 and 2022 was announced earlier Wednesday, scored in the 78th minute.

Gaitan then got on the scoreboard for the first time with the Fire, finishing in the 85th minute. Przemyslaw Frankowski also scored his first Fire goal, connecting in the 90th minute.

The Fire were without CJ Sapong, who was out with a thigh injury. Francisco Calvo made his first start and second appearance since being acquired from Minnesota United last week.