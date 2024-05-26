Chicago man among 2 killed, 3 wounded in Pembroke Township shooting

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting late Friday in Kankakee County.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 11:50 p.m. in the area of 13100 E. Central St. in Pembroke Township, according to the Kankakee County sheriff’s office.

Large groups of people who were attending two parties at a banquet hall in the area were running from the scene when officers arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Five people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Edward Colon, 32, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kankakee County coroner’s office. Milton Sykes, 44, of Kankakee, died at Riverside Medical Center.

Autopsies found both men died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

The conditions of the people who were wounded were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KanComm at (815) 933-3324 or CrimeStoppers at (815) 93-CRIME.