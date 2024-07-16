The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
1 dead after semi-truck falls off I-80, overturns in South Suburb

The semi-truck left the roadway and went down an embankment, then overturned onto Kedzie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
One person has died after a semi-truck fell off I-80 on July 16, 2024, in the South Suburbs.

The driver of a semi-truck has died after their vehicle went off Interstate 80 and overturned early Tuesday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Avenue in Hazel Crest, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi-truck left the roadway and went down an embankment, then overturned onto Kedzie, state police said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the semi-truck, has been pronounced dead, state police said.

One eastbound lane of I-80 near Kedzie remains shut down. Traffic on Kedzie, under I-80, is closed in both directions.

