1 dead after semi-truck falls off I-80, overturns in South Suburb

The driver of a semi-truck has died after their vehicle went off Interstate 80 and overturned early Tuesday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Avenue in Hazel Crest, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi-truck left the roadway and went down an embankment, then overturned onto Kedzie, state police said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the semi-truck, has been pronounced dead, state police said.

One eastbound lane of I-80 near Kedzie remains shut down. Traffic on Kedzie, under I-80, is closed in both directions.