1 dead after semi-truck falls off I-80, overturns in South Suburb
The semi-truck left the roadway and went down an embankment, then overturned onto Kedzie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver of a semi-truck has died after their vehicle went off Interstate 80 and overturned early Tuesday in the south suburbs.
The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Avenue in Hazel Crest, according to Illinois State Police.
The semi-truck left the roadway and went down an embankment, then overturned onto Kedzie, state police said.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the semi-truck, has been pronounced dead, state police said.
One eastbound lane of I-80 near Kedzie remains shut down. Traffic on Kedzie, under I-80, is closed in both directions.
