Make tracks to these laughs hubs for a summer filled with comedy

If it’s laughs you’re looking for this summer, there’s plenty to be had at area venues: Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, Joel Kim Booster, Hasan Minhaj, Pete Davidson, Nate Bargatze, Pete Holmes, etc. Plus, there are comedy podcasts on tour and advice for the asking from the internet sensation, Therapy Gecko (aka comedian Lyle Drescher).
Here’s a sampling of area shows in the coming weeks:
JUNE
Katherine Blanford. 7 p.m. June 6 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 7-8. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Cristela Alonzo. 7:15 p.m. June 6 and 7:15, 9:30 p.m. June 7-8. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30, $40; Rosemont.zanies.com
Jeff Arcuri. 7, 9:30 p.m. June 7. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $29-$49; axs.com
Jen Kober. 7:30 p.m. June 7. Metropolis Centre for the Performing Arts, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com
Seth Meyers. 7, 9:30 p.m. June 14-15. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $59.75-$99.75; axs.com
Joel Kim Booster. 7:15 p.m. June 14-15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$40; thedentheatre.com
Fabrizio Copano. 7, 9:15 p.m. June 14-15 and 7 p.m. June 16. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Ben Schwartz & Friends. 8 p.m. June 14. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $49.50+; ticketmaster.com
Kevin James. 8 p.m. June 15. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. $69.50+; ticketmaster.com
The 2 Johnnies. 7:30 p.m. June 16. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $49.50, $59.50; axs.com
Kevin James Thornton. 7 p.m. June 20 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 21-22. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $35, $45; chicago.zanies.com
Caitlin Reilly. 7:15 p.m. June 20. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$35; thedentheatre.com
You Should Know Podcast. 7:30 p.m. June 21. Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $40, $99; axs.com
Andrew Callaghan. 7 p.m. June 21. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $29-$65; axs.com
All Fantasy Everything Podcast. With Sean Jordan, David Gborie and Ian Karmel. 7:15 p.m. June 21. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$40; thedentheatre.com
Hasan Minhaj. 8 p.m. June 22. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $69.50+; ticketmaster.com
Leah and Andrew Rudick. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. June 22. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$45; thedentheatre.com
Andrea Jim. 7 p.m. June 27 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 28-29. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Red Richardson. 7:15 p.m. June 29. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$35; thedentheatre.com
Nate Bargatze. 7 p.m. June 30. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, $39.75-$99.75; ticketmaster.com
JULY
Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. July 5-6. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $24-$45; thedentheatre.com
Jerry Seinfeld. 8 p.m. July 12. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $109.50+; ticketmaster.com
KC Shornima. 7, 9:15 p.m. July 12-13. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Dustin Nickerson. 7:15 p.m. July 12-13. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30; Rosemont.zanies.com
Christianee Porter. 7:15 p.m. July 21. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $35-$60; thedentheatre.com
Cameron Esposito. 7:15 p.m. July 13. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$45; thedentheatre.com
Pete Davidson. 7 p.m. June 15. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $60+; 8 p.m. July 26. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana, $59.50+; ticketmaster.com
Eric Eaton. 7 p.m. July 15-16. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $25; chicago.zanies.com
The Basement Yard Experience Podcast. With Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez. 8 p.m. July 18. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, Sold out; ticketmaster.com
Ian Lara. 7 p.m. July 18 and 7, 9:15 p.m. July 19-20. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Jimmy Shubert. 7 p.m. July 25 and 7, 9:15 p.m. July 26-27. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Mike Vecchione. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. July 26-27. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30; Rosemont.zanies.com
AUGUST
Mike Finoia. 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2-3. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Comedy Bang! Bang! Podcast. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Jay Jurden. 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 9-10. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Larry, the Cable Guy. 8 p.m. Aug. 9. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana, $49.50+; ticketmaster.com
Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast. With Xandy and Christine Schiefer. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$47.50; thedentheatre.com
Kam Patterson. 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16-17. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30, $40; chicago.zanies.com
Daniel Weingarten. 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $26; thedentheatre.com
Jose Rafael Guzman. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 18. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$40; thedentheatre.com
Zainab Johnson. 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 23-24. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Lovett or Leave It. With former Obama speech writer Jon Lovett. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $35-$99; axs.com
Michael Blaustein. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $29.50+; ticketmaster.com
Jordan Klepper. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $39.50-$49.50; axs.com
Keith Pedro. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 25. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$37; thedentheatre.com
Will Burkart. 7 p.m. Aug. 27-29. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Leonard Ouzts. 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com
Tyler Fischer. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30, $40; Rosemont.zanies.com
