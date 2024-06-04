The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Make tracks to these laughs hubs for a summer filled with comedy

Seth Meyers, Joel Kim Booster, Hasan Minhaj and Cameron Esposito are among the comedians heading our way.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
PaleyFest LA 2024 - "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

Seth Meyers headlines the Vic Theatre June 14-15.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If it’s laughs you’re looking for this summer, there’s plenty to be had at area venues: Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, Joel Kim Booster, Hasan Minhaj, Pete Davidson, Nate Bargatze, Pete Holmes, etc. Plus, there are comedy podcasts on tour and advice for the asking from the internet sensation, Therapy Gecko (aka comedian Lyle Drescher).

Here’s a sampling of area shows in the coming weeks:

JUNE

Katherine Blanford. 7 p.m. June 6 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 7-8. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Cristela Alonzo. 7:15 p.m. June 6 and 7:15, 9:30 p.m. June 7-8. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30, $40; Rosemont.zanies.com

Jeff Arcuri. 7, 9:30 p.m. June 7. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $29-$49; axs.com

Jen Kober. 7:30 p.m. June 7. Metropolis Centre for the Performing Arts, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

Seth Meyers. 7, 9:30 p.m. June 14-15. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $59.75-$99.75; axs.com

Joel Kim Booster; photo credit Taylor Miller.jpeg

Joel Kim Booster.

Taylor Miller Photo

Joel Kim Booster. 7:15 p.m. June 14-15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$40; thedentheatre.com

Fabrizio Copano. 7, 9:15 p.m. June 14-15 and 7 p.m. June 16. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Ben Schwartz & Friends. 8 p.m. June 14. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $49.50+; ticketmaster.com

Kevin James. 8 p.m. June 15. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. $69.50+; ticketmaster.com

The 2 Johnnies. 7:30 p.m. June 16. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $49.50, $59.50; axs.com

Kevin James Thornton. 7 p.m. June 20 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 21-22. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $35, $45; chicago.zanies.com

Caitlin Reilly. 7:15 p.m. June 20. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$35; thedentheatre.com

You Should Know Podcast. 7:30 p.m. June 21. Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $40, $99; axs.com

Andrew Callaghan. 7 p.m. June 21. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $29-$65; axs.com

All Fantasy Everything Podcast. With Sean Jordan, David Gborie and Ian Karmel. 7:15 p.m. June 21. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$40; thedentheatre.com

US comedian Hasan Minhaj attends the Netflix live comedy event "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776139658

Hasan Minhaj headlines the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Ind., on June 22.

MICHAEL TRAN/Getty

Hasan Minhaj. 8 p.m. June 22. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $69.50+; ticketmaster.com

Leah and Andrew Rudick. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. June 22. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$45; thedentheatre.com

Andrea Jim. 7 p.m. June 27 and 7, 9:15 p.m. June 28-29. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Red Richardson. 7:15 p.m. June 29. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$35; thedentheatre.com

Nate Bargatze. 7 p.m. June 30. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, $39.75-$99.75; ticketmaster.com

Nate Bargatze will headline an Allstate Arena show on June 30.

Nate Bargatze will headline an Allstate Arena show on June 30.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

JULY

Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. July 5-6. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $24-$45; thedentheatre.com

Jerry Seinfeld. 8 p.m. July 12. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $109.50+; ticketmaster.com

KC Shornima. 7, 9:15 p.m. July 12-13. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Dustin Nickerson. 7:15 p.m. July 12-13. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30; Rosemont.zanies.com

Christianee Porter. 7:15 p.m. July 21. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $35-$60; thedentheatre.com

Cameron Esposito; photo credit Robyn Von Swank.jpeg

Cameron Esposito

Robyn Von Swank Photo

Cameron Esposito. 7:15 p.m. July 13. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$45; thedentheatre.com

Pete Davidson. 7 p.m. June 15. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $60+; 8 p.m. July 26. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana, $59.50+; ticketmaster.com

Eric Eaton. 7 p.m. July 15-16. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $25; chicago.zanies.com

The Basement Yard Experience Podcast. With Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez. 8 p.m. July 18. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, Sold out; ticketmaster.com

Ian Lara. 7 p.m. July 18 and 7, 9:15 p.m. July 19-20. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Jimmy Shubert. 7 p.m. July 25 and 7, 9:15 p.m. July 26-27. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Mike Vecchione. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. July 26-27. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30; Rosemont.zanies.com

AUGUST

Mike Finoia. 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2-3. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Comedy Bang! Bang! Podcast. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Jay Jurden. 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 9-10. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Larry, the Cable Guy. 8 p.m. Aug. 9. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana, $49.50+; ticketmaster.com

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast. With Xandy and Christine Schiefer. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$47.50; thedentheatre.com

Kam Patterson. 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16-17. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30, $40; chicago.zanies.com

Daniel Weingarten. 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $26; thedentheatre.com

Jose Rafael Guzman. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 18. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$40; thedentheatre.com

Zainab Johnson is coming to Zanies Aug. 22-24.

Zainab Johnson is coming to Zanies Aug. 22-24.

JP Yim/Getty Images

Zainab Johnson. 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 23-24. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Lovett or Leave It. With former Obama speech writer Jon Lovett. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $35-$99; axs.com

Michael Blaustein. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, IN, $29.50+; ticketmaster.com

Jordan Klepper. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $39.50-$49.50; axs.com

Keith Pedro. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 25. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$37; thedentheatre.com

Will Burkart. 7 p.m. Aug. 27-29. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Leonard Ouzts. 7, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Zanies, 1548 N. Wells, $30; chicago.zanies.com

Tyler Fischer. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Zanies, 5437 Park, Rosemont, $30, $40; Rosemont.zanies.com
