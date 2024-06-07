The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Summer Guide Entertainment and Culture Music

Kronos Quartet celebrating bittersweet 50th anniversary as two members will soon depart

This daring foursome, which was seen as too edgy and out there for many traditional chamber-music and performing arts series when it began performing in 1973, has since become an esteemed fixture of the international classical-music scene.

By  Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Kronos Quartet celebrating bittersweet 50th anniversary as two members will soon depart
The Kronos Quartet — Hank Dutt (from left, viola), John Sherba (violin), David Harrington (violin) and Paul Wiancko (cello) — is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group headlines Ravinia on June 13. credit Lenny Gonzalez

The Kronos Quartet — Hank Dutt (from left, viola), John Sherba (violin), David Harrington (violin) and Paul Wiancko (cello) — is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group headlines Ravinia on June 13.

Lenny Gonzalez

Alarm Will Sound. Bang on a Can All Stars. Eighth Blackbird.

The Kronos Quartet blazed the trail for these well-known ensembles and dozens more like them, helping to invent the whole notion of a contemporary classical ensemble and demonstrating how such a group could be wildly successful.

This daring foursome, which was seen as too edgy and out there for many traditional chamber-music and performing arts series when it began performing in 1973, has since become an esteemed fixture of the international classical-music scene.

“It’s kind of mammoth what they have done,” said Chicago composer Stacy Garrop. “To have that kind of staying power, to be always looking for something fresh and new and to be touring constantly doing this.”

The Ravinia Festival, which has hosted seven Kronos concerts from 1987 through 2008, will welcome the group back June 13 for a program that holds special importance, starting with it being part of the ensemble’s seasonlong 50th-anniversary celebration.

Kronos Quartet

When: 7:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Martin Theatre, Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

Tickets: $40-$60 reserved seats; $15 lawn

Info: ravinia.org

In addition, it will be one of the final performances of two of the ensemble’s longest-serving and most revered members, who are retiring at the end of June. Violist Hank Dutt joined in 1977 and violinist John Sherba came a year later.

“In a way, I’m very bittersweet,” Dutt said. “Last night, I played [Steve Reich’s] ‘Different Trains,’ and I realized it was the last time I was going to be able to play that [1988] piece, so it was very emotional for me. So, there are a lot of last times going on in these last few months. But it’s been a great, great journey.”

Also giving this program significance is the inclusion of the local premiere of Garrop’s “Glorious Mahalia,” a 2017 work for string quartet. It is performed in synchronized fashion with an audio track containing excerpts from two radio broadcasts in the 1950s and ‘60s featuring famed gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

Kronos heard a Cedille Records recording that featured works by Garrop, and violinist David Harrington, the group’s founder and artistic director, was so impressed he set up a meeting with the composer. That encounter led to the commission by New York’s Carnegie Hall for Kronos.

As part of a Carnegie series centered on the 1960s, the quartet wanted to perform a work that would allow it to be essentially what Garrop called “Mahalia Jackson’s back-up band.” At Harrington’s suggestion, Garrop perused the WFMT-FM archives and selected a performance of a spiritual and excerpts from an interview with famed radio host Studs Terkel for the audio track.

Kronos Quartet David Harrington, violin, John Sherba, violin, Hank Dutt, viola and Paul Wiancko, cello. | credit Musical Instrument Museum

Pictured in 2020 at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, the Kronos Quartet — .David Harrington (from left), John Sherba, Hank Dutt and Paul Wiancko — headline Ravinia this week.

Musical Instrument Museum

“It just seemed to me that Stacy Garrop ought to be the person who brings Mahalia Jackson and Studs Terkel into the realm of Kronos,” Harrington said. “Something about her music and her sensibility suggested that.”

The result is a layered performance, with the music overlaying the recordings. Rather than try to match the pitch of the voices in some way, Garrop wrote music that suited the changing mood and tempo of the conversation.

“It was incredible to have the people you’ve been admiring for literally decades email you,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Are you sure they are emailing me? Do they think I’m somebody else?’ You know that every composer is probably throwing themselves at Kronos, so that’s why I was so thankful that they called me.”

Through the non-profit Kronos Performing Arts Association, the San Francisco-based quartet has commissioned more than 1,100 original works and quartet arrangements by composers around the world, including repeat collaborators like Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Philip Glass, Terry Riley and Aleksandra Vrebalov.

As the quartet’s website makes clear, many of these works address socio-political themes like war and destruction (Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Bombs of Beirut”), climate crisis (Laurie Anderson’s “Landfall”) and social injustice (Zachary James Watkins’ “Peace Be Till”).

“What I’m finding is that the world is getting more interesting as far as music goes,” Harrington said. “People are writing wonderful pieces these days. The possibilities have never been as exciting as they are right now.”

Despite losing two of its key players, Kronos has no plans to quit performing.

“It’s not something that’s even conceivable for me,” said Harrington, who will continue along with cellist Paul Wiancko. The quartet has already named replacements for the departing members — violinist Gabriela Díaz, concertmaster of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and violist Ayane Kozasa, a founding member of the Aizuri Quartet.

“The new people they have are stupendous,” Dutt said, “so the quality is not going to go down. I’m really happy that the mission of Kronos will continue.”

Next Up In Entertainment
How many James Beard-award winning restaurants have you tried?
Evanston mural honors founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois
'Six' makes triumphant return to Chicago, every bit as electrifying and dazzling as it ever was
Dear Abby: Great marriage is disrupted by spark from an old flame
Horoscope for Friday, June 7, 2024
Calumet Fisheries to reopen Saturday — rebuilt after devastating fire last fall
The Latest
Blues artist Toronzo Cannon of Alligator Records poses for a portrait at 1441 W. Devon Ave. in Edgewater on the North Side, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of June
A Pride flag was raised in Daley Plaza to kick off Pride Month, hundreds marched to demand justice for missing and murdered Black women and girls during the seventh annual “We Walk for Her” march, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed his sixth budget for the state of Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 
2024 James Beard Award finalists from Chicago
Food and Restaurants
How many James Beard-award winning restaurants have you tried?
The ceremonies are back in Chicago next week. We scoured the list of our past honorees to make a bucket list of local winners that are still open for business.
By Courtney Kueppers
 
Kenwood High Schoolers buy t-shirts designed by classmate Jamari Jackson
Money
These Chicago high school students design, sell their own streetwear
Some say they started their own brands for the money. Others see it as a creative outlet.
By Anna Savchenko
 
Pritzker signs 2025 budget
Columnists
Breaking down partisan talking points on the state budget
Democrat and Republican lawmakers mostly had opposing views of the fiscal year 2025 budget that Gov. Pritzker just signed. Meanwhile, the real problem with state finances is a structural deficit caused by tax policy that doesn’t fit a modern economy.
By Ralph Martire
 
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-HEALTH-VIRUS
Columnists
Don't forget how Trump mishandled the pandemic
A serious country would look back at Donald Trump’s greatest challenge during his presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, and recall his embarrassing failures in handling it.
By Mona Charen
 