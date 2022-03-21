The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Pizza ice cream, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese among new Van Leeuwen ice cream flavors at Walmart

The new pints for Walmart will sell for $4.98 each and will be available for a 10-week rotation.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
 March 21, 2022 07:30 AM
Brooklyn-based&nbsp;Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing a lineup of seven exclusive flavors, such as Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese, to Walmart stores nationwide.

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing a lineup of seven exclusive flavors, such as Kraft Macaroni&amp;Cheese (pictured) to Walmart stores nationwide.

Business Wire/Van Leeuwen

If ice cream is so right, how can these flavors be so wrong? Or are they?

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing a lineup of seven exclusive flavors to Walmart stores nationwide that some might scream for.

The limited collection, at 3,500 Walmart locations, includes Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee and Wild Blueberry Shortcake.

The new frozen treat follows the recent launch of Little Debbie Ice Cream, which debuted at Walmart.

“We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, the brand’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

Van Leeuwen said there are also unique “surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream” like mac and cheese and pizza.

The brand is known for making dairy and vegan ice cream and last summer released the Kraft macaroni and cheese ice cream collaboration, which sold out in an hour for $12 a pint.

The new pints for Walmart will sell for $4.98 each and will be available for a 10-week rotation, the ice cream brand said, noting it plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.

Here are descriptions of the ice cream flavors at Walmart stores:

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream

The brand said this ice cream is made with Kraft’s “buttery, sweet iconic cheese.”

Planet Earth ice cream

This ice cream is described as a “blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake.”

Pizza ice cream

The brand says this ice cream has “cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies.”

Hot Honey ice cream

This appears to be one of the simpler flavors with vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey. 

Royal Wedding Cake ice cream

Inspired by the cake served at the 2018 royal wedding, this is “floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting.”

Bourbon Cherries Jubilee ice cream

The brand said not a “flame went near this sweet cream ice cream but we did blend in swirls of bourbon cherry compote so this flavor is still lit.”

Wild Blueberry Shortcake ice cream

This flavor includes wild blueberries swirled into vanilla ice cream with chunks of shortcake.

Read more at usatoday.com.

