Eating (and drinking) gluten-free this St. Patrick’s Day is possible

Traditionally, St. Patrick's Day fare heavily features gluten-containing foods like beer, bread and pastries, leaving those on a gluten-free diet feeling left out of the celebrations.

However, the tide is turning. A growing awareness has paved the way for a St. Patrick's Day that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions.

St. Patrick’s Day’s love for gluten

St. Patrick's Day marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, Ireland's patron saint. This cultural and religious event is synonymous with parades, green attire and, notably, a feast of traditional Irish foods and drinks. The customary fare, rich in gluten-containing ingredients like bread and beer, has been a cornerstone of the celebrations, symbolizing not just the culinary heritage of Ireland but also the communal spirit of the holiday.

This backdrop of tradition sets the stage for the modern movement towards inclusivity, highlighting the significant strides made in accommodating diverse dietary needs.

The high prevalence of celiac disease — an autoimmune disorder affecting an estimated 1 in 133 individuals worldwide, as reported by Beyond Celiac — alongside a growing recognition of gluten sensitivities, has propelled a shift in the food industry. This shift is not just limited to everyday dining but extends to festive occasions. Restaurants, pubs and food manufacturers increasingly offer gluten-free alternatives.

Irish cuisine boasts a variety of naturally gluten-free options that are perfect for St. Patrick's Day. Dishes like corned beef and cabbage, colcannon and Irish stew embody the rich culinary traditions of Ireland while catering to gluten-free diets.

Here's a tip: Many dining establishments are now familiar with gluten-free requests. Feel free to ask whether your favorite Irish dish can be prepared gluten-free.

Gluten-free goes mainstream

This St. Patrick's Day, the effort to include gluten-free options is more evident than ever. Pubs and breweries are expanding their selections to offer gluten-free beers and ciders, ensuring the social aspect of the holiday is accessible to all. Moreover, restaurants are creatively adapting Irish classics, such as soda bread and shepherd's pie, into gluten-free versions.

Here's a tip: Visit local bakeries to see what gluten-free baked goods they offer this St. Patrick's Day. Conventional bakeries often provide at least one or two gluten-free baked goods options, especially during holidays.

Beyond Guinness

While Guinness may be the traditional beer of choice for many on St. Patrick's Day, it's unsuitable for a gluten-free diet. Fortunately, the gluten-free stout and beer market is growing, with several breweries offering alternatives that don't compromise on taste. Additionally, most Irish whiskeys are naturally gluten-free, providing another way to enjoy the holiday's libations.

Here's a tip: Explore gluten-free stout options from breweries like Buck Wild, Holidaily Brewing Co. and Ghostfish Brewing Co. You can also savor a glass of gluten-free Irish whiskeys such as Bushmills or Jameson.

The joy of homemade

Of course, the safest bet for gluten-free dining is opting for home. There's no shortage of delicious gluten-free recipes fit for St. Patrick's Day when scouring the web. From Irish soda bread to stout pies and barmbrack, these recipes can be easily adapted with gluten-free flour blends, allowing you to enjoy homemade delights that are both safe and satisfying.

Here's a tip: When adapting recipes, use a 1:1 gluten-free all-purpose flour blend that includes xanthan gum for the best results.

With the food industry's enthusiastic embrace of gluten-free options, from pubs offering gluten-free beers and ciders to bakeries churning out wheat-free breads and pastries, there's no need to miss out on the festivities. Whether you dine out, enjoy modified versions of traditional dishes or prefer to whip up your gluten-free treats at home, the possibilities are endless. This St. Patrick's Day, toast to a holiday that celebrates Irish culture and the diversity of our dietary needs and preferences.

Kristen Wood is a photographer, food writer and the author of "Vegetarian Family Cookbook," "Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook" and "Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners."

