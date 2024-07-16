Illinois lands federal partnership to further develop quantum projects

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday plans to announce a major partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s research and development agency to further expand quantum research in Illinois.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, will take residency on the state’s quantum campus to establish a program where quantum computing prototypes will be tested. The location of the campus is expected to be announced soon.

According to DARPA, the goal of the “Quantum Benchmarking Initaitive,” or QBI, will be to evaluate and test quantum computing claims and “separate hype from reality.”

“It’s going to ensure our quantum campus and the development of our quantum industry is secured as a global leader,” Pritzker said in an interview with the Sun-Times. “We’re the only state that put forward a quantum campus and quantum plan. And the federal government stepping up and becoming an important partner, particularly DARPA, is a lot of validation.”

Pritzker has been a strong advocate for quantum development in the state, with the goal of putting Illinois on the world stage as “the Silicon Valley of quantum development.”

It’s an extremely complex science — but researchers at the University of Chicago are already working on projects such as creating a super-sensitive quantum sensor that could detect biological and chemical changes at the molecular level, which could lead to instant detection of diseases. Other work is setting the path toward data transfers that cannot be breached.

DARPA’s central mission is to invest in breakthrough technologies to enhance national security. For Pritzker, beyond the economic value, the science is essential to protect the country.

“If we lose this battle to our rivals in the world, and I’m speaking specifically for example, China, that will have major repercussions for our national security that none of us want to see,” Pritzker said.

Asked if a second Donald Trump presidency might thwart the momentum of quantum projects and funding in Illinois, the governor said, “I would hope that level heads will prevail and that the continued funding for quantum initiatives will take place.”

DARPA reached out to the governor’s office about the partnership independently.

Pritzker’s 2025 budget allocated $500 million in state investment to help fund quantum research and build a campus, with $300 million going toward the campus. DARPA plans to put out a request for proposals for quantum companies and said it will spend “up to $140 million.” The state plans to match that amount, with the pot of money coming from this year’s budget allocation.

Both the U.S. Steel South Works site in the South Chicago neighborhood and a former Texaco refinery in Lockport are being floated as potential sites for the campus. But the governor said no final decisions have been made. The location is being decided in partnership with quantum companies that plan to be part of the campus. Pritzker said he’s also seeking a “large enough space” that has access to quantum resources that already exist in northern Illinois.

Chicago is already home to the Chicago Quantum Exchange, first launched in 2017 with Argonne and Fermi national laboratories, which now has one of the largest teams of quantum researchers in the world.

The quantum campus will feature a cryogenic facility, which is needed for research and development for microelectronics and quantum technologies. It’s expected to generate up to $60 billion in economic impact, according to estimates from the governor’s office. It’s also expected to create thousands of jobs, but the governor framed it as having the potential of creating “tens of thousands and perhaps more, jobs.”

