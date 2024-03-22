Shamrock Shuffle to close some downtown streets

Chicago drivers will need to take an extra look at directions this weekend as some roads are closed and parking rules altered for Sunday's Shamrock Shuffle race.

The annual race, which includes an 8K run and a 2-mile walk, will take place Sunday morning, but some road closures are scheduled as early as Friday.

Balbo Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Columbus Drive between Randolph Street and Roosevelt Road will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Streets on the race route will be closed Sunday during the race and reopened by the Chicago Police Department as the final runners pass through. Roads in Grant Park will be closed longer, as a post-race party is planned in the park until 1 p.m.

The 8K run kicks off from Columbus Drive and Monroe Street. The route uses Grand Avenue, State Street, Wacker Drive, Washington Boulevard, Jackson Boulevard, Franklin Street, Harrison Street, Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The 2-mile walk leaves from Columbus Drive and Monroe Street, uses Randolph Street to access the Lakefront Trail.

Race day road closure schedule

Roads reopening at 10 a.m.:

Randolph Street from the lakefront to Columbus Drive

Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

Roads reopening at 10:30 a.m.:

State Street from Grand Avenue to Lower Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Street

Washington Street from Lower Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Street to Jackson Drive

Roads reopening at 10:45 a.m.:

Jackson Drive from State Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Jackson Drive to Harrison Street

Roads reopening at 11:15 a.m.:

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roads reopening at 11:30 a.m.: