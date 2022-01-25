White Sox reach a deal with coveted Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas

“The Cuban Ohtani”?

The White Sox will more-than-happily settle for “the Cuban lefty slugger who quickly ascended to the big leagues and held down right field for a decade.”

It’s a little long for a nickname, but it’s what the Sox are hoping for from Oscar Colas, 23, an international free agent who reached a deal with the club that included a $2.7 million signing bonus.

The 6-1, 210-pounder — ranked No. 5 among international prospects by MLB Pipeline — played in Cuba’s top-level league from 2016 to 2020 and in Japan’s minor leagues. All told in those leagues, he slashed .282/.343/.483 with 28 home runs, 38 doubles, five triples and 116 RBI over 656 at-bats.

“Colas possesses an aggressive style of play that includes an impressive power bat and arm as well as the ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions,” said Marco Paddy, the Sox’ international scouting ace.

The Sox also signed outfielder Erick Hernandez from the Dominican Republic. Like Colas, the 6-foot, 175-pounder bats and throws from the left side. MLB Pipeline has the 17-year-old at No. 28.

“Hernandez is a high-energy, aggressive player with a natural feel for hitting,” Paddy said. “He has the potential to develop plus tools across the board, which include a power bat and high-level defense in the outfield.”

A year after the Sox signed international free agents Yoelqui Cespedes and Norge Vera, they’re clearly getting their farm system going again. A parade of top prospects has reached the big leagues over the last couple of seasons, but outfielder Cespedes (ranked No. 1 in 2021) and pitcher Vera (No. 15) are, like Colas, key parts of the next wave.

Meanwhile, the Sox’ emphasis on Cuban talent has never been more pronounced. Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, Cespedes, Vera and Colas all hail from the island nation.

The Sox likely will have additional international signings in the coming weeks.