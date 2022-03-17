White Sox trade chip Craig Kimbrel says he just wants to win ballgames

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Craig Kimbrel probably thought he would have been traded by now.

He’s probably not the only one.

He had talked about his place on the 2022 White Sox with general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Ken Williams after struggling in the second half of 2021 in a setup role. And Hahn publicly said in November that exploring a trade for the closer with 372 career saves was a possibility.

Hahn never says he might trade somebody. So it seemed like it would happen, and Hahn is believed to be talking to other teams as the first full week of spring training nears a close. Getting a trade partner to take all or most of Kimbrel’s $16 million salary would be the most desirable outcome, perhaps freeing up money the Sox would want to use on a free agent outfielder.

If Kimbrel stays, however, and figures out what ailed him when he struggled in the second half after the Sox got him at the 2021 trade deadline from the Cubs — for whom he was spectacular in the first as a closer — the Sox could have the super bullpen they envisioned when they sent Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer to the North Side.

“We’ve got a lot of good arms and maybe not enough innings,” Kimbrel said Thursday.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a problem, but a good problem to have when you’ve got so many weapons that can go anytime.”

Being part of that mix on a World Series contender wouldn’t be the worst thing, if Kimbrel meant what he said numerous times Thursday, that he only wants “to win ballgames.”

“This team is really good,” he said. “It’d be nice to be a part of it and do my part to help this team win.”

In such a pen, with closer Liam Hendriks blocking Kimbrel’s path to the top spot, “everyone’s going to have their role,” Kimbrel said.

The late-inning would be Hendriks ($13 million), Kimbrel with new additions Kendall Graveman ($8 million) and Joe Kelly ($7 million), comprising a right-hand arsenal at an extraordinary $44 million total salary in 2022. The lefties would be Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet. There’s also Jose Ruiz and Ryan Burr, with Reynaldo Lopez and Vince Velasquez in the long relief, possible starter mix.

“Guys are going to have an understanding of what we’re going to be asked to do,” Kimbrel said. “That will get shaped up as the year goes on. Obviously we’ve got Liam at the back end and we’ll go from there. We all know Liam wants the ball every single day and that’s what you want in a guy at the back end: someone who wants the ball.”

Hendriks, because of his success in the role with the Sox, hasn’t lost his grip on the ninth inning.

“Even if you tell him he can’t have it, he’s going to find a way to get it and just working back from there,” Kimbrel said. “I’d like to be in Tony’s [manager La Russa] spot and have to make decisions.”

La Russa said Kimbrel likes being a Sox but “he really likes to close.” He also said he expects Kimbrel to be here on Opening Day April 12.

Hahn said he would expect the same but he didn’t rule out a trade when asked about it this week.

Kimbrel was appreciative of the front office’s transparency in discussing his future. He’s 33 and deserves that as one building a Hall of Fame caliber resume.

“We had discussions toward the end of last year and it kind of looked like that’s where it might have been going,” he said of the trade possibility. “But here we are for multiple reasons. I’m here to get ready for the season and do whatever.”

