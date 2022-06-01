The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Upbeat White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson bringing energy, even from the IL

Tim Anderson says he’s feeling good, already increasing work three days after straining groin

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tim Anderson is with teammates in Toronto as he works his way back from a groin strain.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson watches his teammates get loose before their game against the Blue Jays Wednesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

TORONTO – Tim Anderson wasn’t his usual self – a right groin strain will do that to you – but the White Sox’ All-Star shortstop was in his usual upbeat mood in the visitors clubhouse and on the field at Rogers Centre before the Sox played the Blue Jays Wednesday.

“I’m just being the biggest cheerleader there is, you know, just cheering them on and bringing my energy to the dugout and staying positive,” Anderson said.

Three days after getting hurt making a play on the outfield grass against the Cubs Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Anderson, who went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, was riding an exercise bike. He stepped up his workload another small notch Wednesday, playing catch and doing some lower body work Wednesday.

“[Sox trainer James] Kruk said his history is he heals fast,” manager Tony La Russa said. “If he could come back in 15 days we’ll be celebrating.”

It could be closer to three weeks, but even that feels like a bonus after worse was feared when Anderson went down and had to be helped off the field.

“Hopefully getting back as quick as I can but also coming back fully healthy and being smart with the body,” Anderson said. “I don’t really have a timetable. All I can do is keep rehabbing and keep working to get back.

“I’m going to do a little more today and see how I feel tomorrow and keep pushing from there.”

Asked if he was feeling discomfort, Anderson said, “No, I feel good, I feel fine. I could beat you in a race. I’m good, I’m in a good space. I feel it a little bit but other than that I feel like I’m in a good spot. Headed where I need to be to get back healthy.”

Robert returns, Moncada doesn’t start

Luis Robert, at designated hitter in his first game coming off the Covid IL, was not 100-percent stamina-wise, La Russa said.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” La Russa said. “It’s good to get him back.”

Yoan Moncada, still nursing a sore right quad, “could have played today,” La Russa said but “we didn’t want to run the risk playing today and him being stiff [Thursday] because we need every left-hander we can get in the lineup against right-hander Alek Manoah [1.77 ERA].”

Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup as the DH for Triple-A Charlotte after leaving the first game of his rehab assignment with soreness in his right hamstring area.

Back to 26

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert is with the team from Charlotte and should be activated Thursday when the Sox can replace Dylan Cease, who is on the restricted list. Lambert will be available for relief work. Cease is slated to start against the Rays Saturday. Vince Velasquez starts Friday and Lucas Giolito starts Sunday.

More Sunday Night Baseball

The Sox and Astros game on June 19 in Houston has been picked up by ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and moved from an afternoon start to 6:08 p.m.

