Cease, Vaughn, pen without Hendriks lift White Sox to second straight victory

DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn had four hits and reached base five times, Dylan Cease allowed no earned runs in five innings, and the White Sox improved to 2-0 on their road trip with a 5-1 victory over the Tigers Tuesday at Comerica Park.

On a day the Sox (29-31) lost closer Liam Hendriks to the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, the Sox got two innings of scoreless relief from Jimmy Lambert and one each from Joe Kelly — just off the injured list — and Reynaldo Lopez.

Vaughn led the Sox’ four-hit attack that also included AJ Pollock’s sixth consecutive multihit game. Vaughn, who hiked his average to .308, singled in his first four at-bats and walked in the eighth inning. Luis Robert had two RBI singles and reached base three times.

Cease (5-3) improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Tigers, needing 108 pitches to complete five innings five days after he threw a season high 110 pitches. Cease struck out eight and scattered seven hits.

The Tigers are 24-37.

