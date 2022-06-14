The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Cease, Vaughn, pen without Hendriks lift White Sox to second straight victory

Dylan Cease improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Tigers and Andrew Vaughn tied a career high with four hits.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Andrew Vaughn had four hits and walked Tuesday.

Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox celebrates scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 14, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn had four hits and reached base five times, Dylan Cease allowed no earned runs in five innings, and the White Sox improved to 2-0 on their road trip with a 5-1 victory over the Tigers Tuesday at Comerica Park.

On a day the Sox (29-31) lost closer Liam Hendriks to the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, the Sox got two innings of scoreless relief from Jimmy Lambert and one each from Joe Kelly — just off the injured list — and Reynaldo Lopez.

Vaughn led the Sox’ four-hit attack that also included AJ Pollock’s sixth consecutive multihit game. Vaughn, who hiked his average to .308, singled in his first four at-bats and walked in the eighth inning. Luis Robert had two RBI singles and reached base three times.

Cease (5-3) improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Tigers, needing 108 pitches to complete five innings five days after he threw a season high 110 pitches. Cease struck out eight and scattered seven hits.

The Tigers are 24-37.

