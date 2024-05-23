White Sox' Andrew Benintendi: 'I'm way too good a hitter for this to continue'

No, manager Pedro Grifol is not giving up on Andrew Benintendi. And he will continue to play the struggling left fielder.

If in a couple of months Benintendi is still scuffling with the realm of the .186/.213/.269 batting line he took into the White Sox game Thursday against the Orioles, Grifol acknowledged he may have to re-evaluate.

But for now, Grifol isn’t losing hope that Benintendi can get untracked. Benintendi, for one, says he shouldn’t.

“My batted ball profile is almost better than last year,” Benintendi told the Sun-Times. “You look at the numbers, I’m the one of unluckiest hitters in the league right now. The expected batting average (.251) and expected slug (.386) are significantly higher than what the numbers are showing right now.”

That said, Benintendi knows it’s a numbers-driven business, and he knows he’s going through the worst start of his nine-year career.

“This is the worst by far,” Benintendi said. “Definitely the longest stretch. I’ve been through stretches where you go for a week when you get one hit. At least I’m mixing a few in here and there. But I haven’t gone through a two-month stretch like this.”

Grifol said Benintendi “doesn’t have to play” just because he has the richest contract, $75 million over five years, signed by a Sox player. He is in the second year.

“It has nothing to do with the money, it has everything to do with what he’s done in his career,” Grifol said. “You just don’t give up on a player like that. Now, if it’s the All-Star break and he has 250-300 at-bats, what are you going to do.”

Reassess, perhaps. But the left fielder whom Grifol called a “pillar” in the lineup has his manager’s back for now.

With the bases loaded and two out in the first, Benintendi worked a walk against Grayson Rodriguez after falling behind 0-2 to Orioles for his 16th RBI. He slapped a single to center to drive in the Sox’ second run in the third, also with two out. He has made minor changes, standing more upright, to get in better position to get on top of the ball.

“You have to keep showing up,” Benintendi said. “I still think I’m way too good a hitter for this to continue. So it can only go up from here. It doesn’t feel like I’m hitting as bad as I am right now. Everybody sees the batting average. When you look deeper, there’s more to the story.”

Jimenez out 4-6 weeks

Eloy Jimenez’ left hamstring strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday will keep him out of action for four to six weeks, general manager Chris Getz said.

Luis Robert continues to play games in the Arizona complex league, preparing for a minor league rehab assignment that should begin Tuesday. Robert will probably play out the rest of next week with Triple-A Charlotte and could join the Sox by June 1.

More of the same for Clevinger

Mike Clevinger allowed five runs on three walks and seven hits, including Jorge Mateo’s three-run homer. Clevinger (6.75 ERA) needed 98 pitches to go 4 2/3 innings for the third straight time.

