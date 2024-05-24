Sox GM Chris Getz open to deals as trade season nears

White Sox general manager Chris Getz and his staff will be busy over the next two months. The college baseball season is wrapping up, the draft is two months away and Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial first benchmark of the season — has come.

Around this time, teams start assessing their roster for holes, and the Sox have players to trade.

“We’ve had conversations with other clubs, teams have reached out to us,” Getz said. “Similar to the offseason, if we feel like there’s opportunities to make our club better, we’re going to look at those opportunities.”

Getz said there’s no untouchables on the roster, but that “some players on the team that I think make a little more sense than others.”

The quick turnaround that Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf envisioned when he hired Getz hasn’t borne fruit yet. But Getz has shown he’s not afraid to deal established talent if it helps improve the team in the long term. A player like outfielder Tommy Pham, who the Sox signed on April 16, has slashed .333/.377.495 this season. He could be attractive to contenders who need a bat that can play all three outfield positions.

Though Pham has had an immense impact on the locker room with his work ethic, his clubhouse leadership might not outweigh a potential return for him.

“We want to take advantage of having Tommy Pham on this roster,” Getz said. “When we were able to sign him and insert him into the lineup, he made an immediate impact. We’re going to take advantage of Tommy while he’s here and hope there’s an osmosis effect to the rest of the clubhouse based on the performance that he brought to the team.”

Getz seems to be focused on strengthening the minor-league systems at the trade deadline as his team continues its rebuilding process.

“We’re open on players on our clubs just because we know we’ve got to make strides to get back into a competitive team here in the AL Central,” Getz said. “We’ve got our pro scouts monitoring other clubs’ prospects closely at other major league clubs.

We’ve got our front office, our internal group here, that’s assessing what other clubs may have in a potential deal. And then it’s my job to stay close to other general managers to make sound decisions for our club.”

Getz only had to look across the field to the opposing dugout to see what a successful rebound looks like when executed correctly.

Though it’s harder to execute the Orioles’ method of team building because MLB has decentivized tanking — no matter their record, the highest the Sox can pick in the 2025 draft is 10th — but the Sox can still emulate the method of accumulating young talent for veterans who don’t fit the club’s timeline, like the Cubs did in 2021.

“We have a model that we will tweak along the way,” Getz said. “But we feel very strongly with the plan that we have.”

Former general manager Rick Hahn left a solid foundation for Getz with right-hander Nick Nastrini, shortstop Colson Montgomery, left-hander Noah Schultz and catcher Edgar Quero. To his credit, Getz has augmented the farm system through the Dylan Cease trade, and more deals could be on the horizon.

“The minor leagues are the strongest avenue to improve your major-league club,” Getz said. “We are excited about what we are building at the minor-league level, and we are going to look for opportunities to add to our group. We look forward to July and the opportunity to insert more talent into our group.”

