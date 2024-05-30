The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

What's left for a 15-42 White Sox team seemingly headed nowhere?

One thing we know: Manager Pedro Grifol enjoys job security in Jerry Reinsdorf’s world.

By  Chris De Luca
   
SHARE What's left for a 15-42 White Sox team seemingly headed nowhere?
Guaranteed Rate Field during a rain delay.

A rain delay was one of the highlights during the White Sox’ recent 0-7 homestand.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Maybe it was a clever way of pushing for a move to Nashville, proving they simply can’t win in Chicago. Maybe it was the curse of Ken Williams and Rick Hahn playing out on tape delay. Maybe they’re really just this bad.

The White Sox completed a seven-game homestand Wednesday without a single victory. Sounds remarkable because, well, it is. In their sordid history, this is something no other Sox team could ever pull off in a homestand lasting at least seven games.

“There is no magic wand here,” manager Pedro Grifol confirmed after the latest loss Wednesday. “No magic remedy.”

You gotta believe him because if the Sox had somehow stumbled across a magic wand, it would have come into play by now.

There are so many questions surrounding this pathetically bad 15-42 team, but one seems more nagging than the others: How did this team — with this manager, general manager and chairman — win 15 games?

Somewhere along the way of this epically bad start, Grifol called out his players for not having enough energy, and shortstop Paul DeJong confirmed that notion, telling the Sun-Times: “We’re all guilty of taking something for granted here and there.”

Related

Seems laughable at this point that the Sox could take anything for granted. Seems surprising Grifol bothered to notice, after spending most of the season defending his under-achieving players.

So now, the Sox open a weekend series Friday night in Milwaukee. They escaped Chicago, where a rain delay was one of the highlights of the last homestand.

They are stuck with an unproven manager the previous GM handpicked. They are stuck with a frustratingly fragile lineup that has hexed them for years. And they are stuck with a complacent chairman, who can overlook this historically bad record secure in the knowledge he won’t have to eat another failed manager’s contract this season.

Jerry Reinsdorf shocked the baseball world last August by dumping longtime executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn. In announcing those overdue moves, Reinsdorf claimed the Sox were entering the “competitive window of this rebuild.”

Those words looked good on paper and even summoned some positive feelings. Then Reinsdorf named Chris Getz — previously in charge of player development for an organization that struggled to develop players during his tenure — as GM after claiming the Sox would conduct a thorough search for a single decision-maker. And Reinsdorf confirmed Grifol would remain as manager. The overriding decision to keep Grifol, who had inspired zero confidence he was suited for the job? The two years and change left on his contract.

So it’s not a shock that Grifol stood up for Reinsdorf this week, insisting his boss was the greatest boss.

“I’ve known Jerry for a year and a half,” Grifol told the Sun-Times this week. “Nobody wants to win more than he does. I know that for a fact because I’m the one who gets phone calls, and I talk to him. I get text messages.”

We can only imagine what’s contained in those text messages. The only one that seems to fit now is “YOU’RE FIRED!”

But that’s not Reinsdorf’s style. Despite Grifol’s kind words, Jerry is OK with all of this. He will ride it out to at least the end of this season. The Sox are on a pace to lose 119 games.

Grifol’s proponents … wait, he has none outside of the Sox’ front offices. But let’s imagine he did have fans in his corner. They could point to the injuries of Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. Nobody is surprised any of these guys are hurt. They have had their own parking spots on the injured list. A Sox roster must be built with the idea these guys will be hurting.

The starting pitching hasn’t been bad. Sox starters have a 3.05 ERA in the last 22 home games, a stretch that includes that seven-game stinker that ended this week.

The culprit is a lineup that has an MLB-worst .214 team batting average and .606 OPS. Grifol has done little to mix things up with his lineup, instead insisting he still believes in his guys. This would be acceptable if the Sox were in a full-scale rebuild, but that’s nto what this is.

Which takes us back to that burning question: How did this team win 15 games?

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Noah's arc of progress: White Sox' top pitching prospect Schultz takes the next step
White Sox option third baseman Bryan Ramos to Charlotte
White Sox 'have to try something else, look at struggle from a new perspective,' SS Paul DeJong says
Seeing is believing? White Sox' Martin Maldonado hopes glasses make a difference
Mike Clevinger lands on IL; Jake Woodford gets start in White Sox' seventh loss in row
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
The Latest
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at South Newberry Avenue and West 16th Street in Pilsen.
Crime
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Barely speaking above a whisper and fighting tears, Desiree Figueroa told Judge Peggy Chiampas that she was sorry. “I could never apologize for what I did enough at all,” she said. “That’s all, judge, thank you.”
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Andy Grimm
 
Carl Van Vechten (American, 1880–1964) ,Georgia O'Keeffe, June 5, 1936, Gelatin silver print. Image and sheet: 24.5 × 19.1 cm (9 5/8 × 7 1/2 in.) Philadelphia Museum of Art, gift of John Mark Lutz, 1965. Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Summer Guide
Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit at Art Institute finds the artist in a New York state of mind
Many people who know the independent-minded, proto-feminist’s iconic paintings of flowers and the American Southwest are likely to be surprised that from 1925-30 she primarily also created 25 or so scenes of Manhattan, where she was living at the time.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) reacts after Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) made a motion to censure Ramirez-Rosa during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Give Ald. Ramirez-Rosa a leadership post on City Council again
Carlos has been instrumental in fostering consensus to enact significant policy wins on civilian police oversight and higher wages for tipped workers, a national activist writes. Ramirez-Rosa deserves to be restored to a leadership role on City Council.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Your Monster, starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey; Photo credit_ Will Stone.jpeg
Movies and TV
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
Chicago is the only U.S. city to host the event outside of Park City, Utah, home to the annual Sundance Film Festival.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
bear-s1-108-md-00941photo-matt-dinerstein-f.jpg
Movies and TV
'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week
Trailer for upcoming third season shows Carmy presenting his ‘non-negotiables.’
By Darel Jevens
 