Jonathan Cannon ready for second opportunity with White Sox

Jonathan Cannon got word that he was returning to the majors Wednesday night. The right-hander was recalled and right-hander Jake Woodford was designated for assignment.

Cannon — the Sox’ 2022 third-round pick — didn’t have immediate success in the majors. He departed with a 7.24 ERA in three starts, showing that he needed more fine-tuning in the minors, which Cannon welcomed.

“I think the biggest thing for me working on was attacking lefties,” Cannon said. “Just kind of coming up with a better gameplan and executing that gameplan. That was my biggest struggle up here was getting those lefties out. I was able to work on some pitch design stuff and iron some things out. I feel good where I’m at right now.”

Ten of his 11 earned runs allowed came against lefties and opposing hitters slashed .517/.548/.897 off Cannon. Against righties, he allowed hitters to slash a more encouraging .167/.219/.233. Cannon has to figure out his attack lefties to be an effective starter.

With above-average stuff and multiple pitches at his disposal, the Sox aren’t closing the door on Cannon becoming a major-league starter. Manager Pedro Grifol said it’d be, “irresponsible to make a decision like that early in his career.”

For now, Cannon will start his stint out of the bullpen, but the right-hander has the stuff to be a back-end starter for the Sox. The fourth and fifth spots have been troublesome for the team.

“We need some length and he not only provides length, he provides weapons, too,” Grifol said. “He gives us a chance to win a game and give us some innings as well. It’s good to have him here.”

More opportunities for prospects

With Cannon getting the call-up, it opens the door for more debuts in the summer as the Sox season continues to sputter. The vets are underperforming, so why not see what guys in the minors can do?

“I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for a lot of guys here,” Grifol said. “We’ll let time dictate that and we’ll play that by ear, but I think this is a time in our organization that we need to evaluate a lot of these guys.”

Right-hander Drew Thorpe is a prospect who has impressed in the minors. He is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA at Double-A Birmingham. Thorpe came over from San Diego in the Dylan Cease trade.

No matter how many losses they rack up this season, the Sox can’t pick higher than 10th in the 2025 MLB Draft. Progression from within is going to propel the team into the next phase of this rebuild.

Crochet’s workload

Starter Garrett Crochet has already surpassed his previous career high of 54 ⅓. The Sox haven’t started to monitor his innings because they need him and his reliable play, but they’ll have to broach the topic the deeper Crochet goes into the season.

“The only thing we can go on is our communication with him, our sports performance people, the way his body is reacting and the testing that he’s doing in the weight room, Grifol said.

“There’s no decrease in strength anywhere, there’s no decrease in velocity, there’s no warning signs. Right now, we’re OK.”

