Monday, June 10, 2024
White Sox' Tommy Pham, Andrew Benintendi to start injury rehab assignments

Catcher Max Stassi will be miss rest of season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox

Tommy Pham (right) of the White Sox and Andrew Benintendi converge on a fly ball in a game against the Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 24, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

SEATTLE — Outfielders Tommy Pham and Andrew Benintendi, on the mend from ankle and Achillies injuries, respectively, have been sent to Arizona on injury rehab assignments, the White Sox said Monday.

Pham sprained his left ankle sliding into an easy out at home June 2 in Milwaukee and landed on the injured list the following day. He would be eligible to come off the 10-day IL Thursday, the last day of the Sox’ four-game series that opens Monday against the Mariners in Seattle.

Benintendi was placed on the IL with left Achilles tendinitis on June 1.

The Sox open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday in Phoenix.

The Sox also announced veteran catcher Max Stassi, who has not played an inning for the team, will miss the rest of the season after having season-ending left hip surfacing surgery Friday. Stassi, 33, was acquired in a trade with the Braves in December after missing the 2023 season to be with his wife and prematurely born son.

The Sox said Stassi is expected to be ready for spring training next year.

Pham, who is expected to be traded before the July 30 trade deadline, is batting .280/.331/.402 with three home runs and three stolen bases over 33 games.

Benintendi, in the second year of a five-year, $75 million contract, is having the worst start of his career, batting .195/.230/.280 with five homers and a .514 OPS in 200 plate appearances.

