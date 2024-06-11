White Sox blow four-run lead, lose to Mariners on walk-off slam

SEATTLE — Erick Fedde took a shutout into the eighth and led by four, thanks to a pair of White Sox home runs.

All was well as the Sox looked to win for third time in four games following a franchise record 14-game losing streak.

But then, not much has gone well this season for the White Sox, who lost for the 13th time Monday when taking a lead into the seventh or later.

Cal Raleigh’s walk-off grand slam against Jordan Leasure capped an eight-run blitz and powered the Mariners (38-30) to an Sox 8-4 victory after scoring a run against Fedde and three runs against reliever Michael Kopech to tie it in the eighth.

After Dominic Canzone’s leadoff homer in the eighth, manager Pedro Grifol pulled Fedded (3.10 ERA) at 93 pitches and called on Kopech, who sandwiched two singles around a walk to fill the bases with no outs.

Kopech struck out Julio Rodriguez with a 101-mph fastball, then caught Cal Raleigh looking ona call that got Mariners manager Scott Servais ejected by plate umpire Chris Guccione.

But Mitch Haniger hit a soft single into right field on an 0-2 count, scoring a pair to make it 4-3 before Luke Raley’s bunt single scored Josh Rojas with the tying run.

Luis Robert Jr. broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer against Logan Gilbert in the sixth. Andrew Vaughn doubled and Lenyn Sosa singled Vaughn home in the seventh, and Corey Julks lined his third homer into the left field seats to make it 4-0 in the eighth.

Fedde (3.10 ERA), who entered with a 4-0, 0.95 ERA in six home starts but was 0-1 with a 5.70 on the road,

The Sox, who rank 26th in the majors in homers, have homered in 11 straight games and are tied for second in the majors with 16 in June.

The Sox are 17-50.