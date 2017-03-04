1 killed in East Chicago crash

A person died in a crash Sunday in East Chicago.

The crash happened Sunday at East Chicago and Cline avenues, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 12:28 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Monday found they died of multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision. The death was ruled an accident.

East Chicago police were not immediately available for additional information.