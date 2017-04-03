2 wounded in Heart of Chicago drive-by shooting

Police investigate after two people were shot early Saturday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. | Network Video Productions

A drive-by shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood left two men wounded early Saturday.

About 4:30 a.m., they were walking in the 2200 block of West 18th Place when one or more people in a small silver car opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 22, was shot in the chest and buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other, 32, was shot in the abdomen and grazed across the thigh and finger. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.