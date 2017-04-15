4 kids among 7 injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Troopers investigate after a crash that injured seven people early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway. | Chicago Fire Dept. photo

A two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning near the South Side Chatham neighborhood sent at least seven people to hospitals, including four children.

The cars were traveling south on Interstate 94 at 12:23 a.m. when they crashed near 75th street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, three in fair-to-serious condition and two in good condition, Langford said.

Illinois State Police did not immediately have more details on the crash.