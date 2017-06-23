Antioch man charged with selling drugs to undercover detective

A north suburban Antioch man was charged with selling crack cocaine to an undercover detective several times in the last month.

Jason D. Stackhouse, 36, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and six counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Stackhouse sold crack cocaine to an undercover Gang Task Force detective on multiple occasions in the past month, including once within 300 feet of a school, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Wednesday after selling crack cocaine again to the undercover detective.

Stackhouse is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He was next scheduled to appear at the Lake County Courthouse on July 12.