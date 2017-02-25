Girl driving mother’s car crashes during NW Indiana police chase

An Illinois girl who drove her mother’s car without a license was injured in a rollover crash during a police chase on Saturday in northwest Indiana.

A state trooper saw an erratic driver at 1:53 p.m. who was traveling east on Interstate 94 near Ripley Street, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. He saw the vehicle changing lanes without signaling and speeding from 50 mph to 110 mph, so he turned on his emergency lights and siren to try and make a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop and continued speeding east on I-94, passing in and out of traffic lanes without signaling, police said. The vehicle then tried to exit at U.S. 20 in Burns Harbor, Indiana, but it drove off the ramp as it curved and into a ditch. The car rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The girl who was driving the car was taken to Porter Hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana, to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Her name and age were withheld because she is a juvenile.

Charges against the girl will be filed through the Porter County Juvenile Court, police said.