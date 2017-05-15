Madison-Wabash intersection to close overnight Monday and Tuesday

The intersection of Madison and Wabash in the Loop will close overnight Monday and Tuesday for construction of the new elevated CTA station.

Madison will close between State and Michigan, and the intersection of Madison and Wabash will close between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closures will be in effect again between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to CDOT.

Drivers heading west from Michigan will be able to turn west on Randolph or Adams, then onto State to head west on Madison. Access to Wabash south of Madison will be available from Monroe.

The closures are for construction on the new elevated Washington-Wabash CTA station.